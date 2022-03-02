TMCF Applauds President Biden’s First State of the Union Address

Washington, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tonight, President Biden delivered his first State of the Union Address to the nation calling for increased funding to our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In recognition of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s continued advocacy for enhanced support to aid HBCU students in their efforts to persist towards graduation, President Biden called for a $2,000 increase to the maximum Pell Grant award which serves as a financial lifeline for many students TMCF proudly serves.

President Biden also acknowledged the vital role that HBCUs, Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) play in helping underrepresented students achieve economic mobility, particularly in STEM fields. Importantly, he recognized that our institutions have historically received fewer resources than other colleges and universities, thereby undermining our ability to grow and support more students. Cognizant of these shortcomings, TMCF appreciates President Biden’s request that Congress expand existing institutional aid grants to our schools.

“As a U.S. Senator, and Vice President of the United States, President Biden has remained a steadfast supporter of our nation’s HBCUs. Tonight, President Biden has once again demonstrated his commitment to ensuring HBCUs continue to thrive and provide access to a quality education for all – regardless of a student’s social-economic circumstances.” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “As the nation continues to navigate both the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict abroad, I am delighted to hear that HBCUs remain a top priority for the Biden Administration.”

TMCF looks forward to our continued, bipartisan engagement with members of Congress and the Biden Administration to further build the capacity of our nation’s HBCUs.

CONTACT: Thurgood Marshall College Fund tmcfpress@tmcf.org