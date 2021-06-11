TMCF APPLAUDS THE U.S. SENATE PASSING S. 1260, THE U.S. INNOVATION & COMPETITION ACT

WASHINGTON, DC, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) applauds the United States Senate for passing S. 1260, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act), which includes key provisions to benefit our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).

Notably, the legislation includes a vital provision authored by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) which creates a $750 million grant program administered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) for HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) designated as high research activity institutions (more commonly known as R2 or doctoral institutions) to build their research capacity. This critical funding will allow these designated institutions to hire new administrative staff, train faculty on the grant application process, and increase their ability to move products to market – either on their own or through industry partnerships.

“The passage of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 means more good jobs for Georgia and vital investment in our state and nation’s HBCUs. This jobs and competition bill includes my bipartisan provision that will create a $750 million grant program for HBCUs and minority-serving institutions across the nation to better compete for large grant opportunities and build research capacity, said Senator Warnock. “This expanded research capacity will help to translate technological innovation—forged in an academic setting—into real economic growth for our state and country,” To invest in HBCUs is to invest in our economy and our invaluable workforce. I’m proud to see this vital provision get over the finish line in the Senate, and hope our colleagues in the House will work to pass it quickly and get it to the President’s desk.”

Additionally, important components of the “Improving Minority Participation and Careers in Telecommunications Act” or the “IMPACT Act,” were also included in the final bill that passed congress. The IMPACT Act is a bill sponsored by Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Senator Krysten Synema (D-AZ) that invests $100 million in institutions looking to develop programs to train students for careers in the telecommunications industry, with a minimum of 30% of such funding being required to be distributed to HBCUs.

“There are thousands of vacant jobs that are needed to deploy broadband networks, but we do not have a trained workforce to fill them,” said Senator Wicker. “HBCUs and TCUs can help fill these jobs by providing career-specific opportunities for students. The IMPACT Act would support these institutions in developing telecommunications-related career building programs that will help bridge the digital divide.”

“The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act passing the Senate is yet another example that our leaders have the ability and willingness to join together, in a bipartisan fashion, to tackle tomorrow’s challenges,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “We are grateful to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Todd Young (R-IN) for their tireless work and getting this bill across the finish line in the Senate. We strongly encourage the House of Representatives to take up and pass the U.S Innovation and Competition Act as soon as possible.“

TMCF looks forward to working with Congressional leaders and all of our allies on both sides of the aisle to help pass this monumental piece of legislation.

###

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

Attachment

TMCF – Innovation and Competition Act

CONTACT: Chevonne Mansfield Thurgood Marshall College Fund [email protected]