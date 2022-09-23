Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TMCF To Host Signature Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo & Awards and Fundraising Gala

TMCF To Host Signature Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo & Awards and Fundraising Gala

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2022 Thurgood Marshall College Fund Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo along with the Awards and Fundraising Gala is less than a week away. It promises to be an exciting and memorable week of networking, learning, development, entertainment, and fun.

The theme of the Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo, which will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square is “Empowered State of Mind.”

The Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo, now in its 22nd year, is part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future work force within corporate America. The conference hosts over 400 HBCU students annually and provides organizations access to a talented and diverse student population while helping participants make connections to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations.

This year’s Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo will focus on three primary learning objectives: 

  • Financial EmPOWERment where students will be equipped with the tools to find their financial footing preparing them to step into their financial independence.
  • Empowered Leadership development where students will be commissioned to exercise a creative level of accountability and emotional intelligence.
  • Empower Yourself: Building a Professional and Personal Brand where students will learn how to navigate and build their personal brand in the new reality of a post pandemic workplace. 

Meanwhile, actor and TMCF national brand ambassador Terrance J will host the 35th Annual Awards and Fundraising Gala, which will be held on Saturday, October 1 beginning at 7 p.m. The event will feature performances from Tamia, Yolanda Adams, and Patti LaBelle. In addition, the NBA will be presented with the Champion of Diversity Award.

This year’s star-studded event will celebrate Justice Thurgood Marshall’s legacy by honoring the founder’s vision, Dr. N. Joyce Payne, and the past leadership of TMCF that has served to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The TMCF Anniversary Awards and Fundraising Gala each year hosts over 1,600 attendees, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests. The guest list includes a who’s who of top government, corporate, philanthropic, higher education and HBCU leaders.

All proceeds from this black-tie event support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools, publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more information about TMCF, or purchasing tables and seats for the Gala, visit tmcf.org/gala.

NOTE: Members of the working press who wish to cover this event must obtain press credentials. To obtain credentials, contact robert.knox@tmcf.org

CONTACT: Rob Knox
Thurgood Marshall College Fund
610-800-1044
robert.knox@tmcf.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.