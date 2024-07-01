Business Combination anticipated to close in the second half of 2024; energy storage system delivery expected to complete by the end of 2024

NEW YORK, N.Y. and Ganzhou, China, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The merger partner of TMT Acquisition Corp (“TMTC”) (NASDAQ: TMTCU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), eLong Power Holding Limited (“eLong Power”), a provider of high-power battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles and energy storage systems, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has signed a supply contract for provision of an energy storage system valued at RMB80 million (approximately US$11 million). This contract is for an energy storage system to be designed and used for intelligent charging robots in Beijing, China, with assembly and delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

This is the second significant energy storage system order for eLong Power in Q2 2024 after it signed a RMB480 million (approximately US$66 million) order for work in Shandong province, China. With over 10 years of experience in high-power lithium-ion batteries, eLong Power focuses on the research and development of solid-state batteries. A supplier of high-power batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery since its inception, it entered the energy storage market in 2023. eLong Power seeks to become a leading company in the industrialization and commercialization of large-scale energy storage systems. The energy storage systems that eLong Power develops have extensive safety features, large capacity, long life cycles, fast charging capability and high adaptability.

TMTC AND ELONG POWER COMMENTS

eLong Power’s CEO, Ms. Xiaodan Liu commented: “We are very pleased to announce that following our significant order received in May, our company has secured another new order for our energy storage system products. We believe this not only validates our team’s hard work but also reflects the growing trust and demand for our products in the market. Looking ahead, we are confident about our company’s future development. We expect these orders will drive substantial growth and strengthen our market position and influence. We remain committed to research and development to ensure sustained growth and success for the company.”

DJ Guo, Chairman and CEO of TMTC, commented: “We are excited to see that eLong Power has once again demonstrated its strength in the market by securing another significant order. We believe these consecutive orders not only validate our partner’s capabilities but also highlight its strong market position and customer trust. As we move forward with the business combination transaction, this news reaffirms our strategic alignment and reinforces our confidence in eLong Power’s growth potential. By leveraging our strengths and resources, we aim to further enhance our competitive advantages and deliver greater value to our shareholders.”

PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OVERVIEW

TMTC and eLong Power entered into a definitive business combination agreement, dated December 1, 2023, as amended on February 29, 2024, that will result in eLong Power becoming a publicly traded company. Huizhou Yipeng Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yipeng Huizhou”, together with eLong Power, the “Company”) is the operating entity of eLong Power. The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

The business combination transaction with TMTC is expected to provide eLong Power with access to the U.S. public equity markets and thereby accelerate its business expansion and position eLong Power to explore additional growth and value creating opportunities.

ABOUT ELONG POWER

eLong Power Holding Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is committed to the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery, as well as large-capacity, long-cycle lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems. eLong Power is led by Ms. Xiaodan Liu, eLong Power’s Chairwoman and CEO.

eLong Power has a comprehensive product and technology system that includes battery cells, modules, system integration, and battery management system development, based on high-power lithium-ion batteries and battery system products for long-cycle energy storage devices. eLong Power offers advanced energy applications and full life cycle services. Its product portfolio includes products utilizing lithium manganese oxide and lithium iron phosphate, among others, to meet the needs of high-power applications and energy storage applications in various scenarios.

ABOUT TMT ACQUISITION CORP

TMT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. TMTC is led by Dajiang (“DJ”) Guo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jichuan Yang, Chief Financial Officer, who are growth-oriented executives with a long track record of value creation across industries.

eLong Power Investor Contact:

Shilin Xun

Email: [email protected]

TMTC Contact:

Dajiang Guo

Email: [email protected]

347-627-0058