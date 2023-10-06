SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) (“Tandem Diabetes Care” or the “Company”) a securities class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities within the class period. Investors are encouraged to review the following information.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

Class Period: August 3, 2022 and November 2, 2022

Docket #: 23-CV-01657

Complaint Allegations: The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) failed to adequately account for the potential impact of the release of Omnipod 5 and the impact of that product on the Company’s revenue; (2) deliberately misled investors regarding the impact of Omnipod 5 on revenue; (3) misled investors by creating the false impression that the factors which led to the decreased sales guidance in August – competition, COVID, and inflation – had not been adequately controlled for and were, in fact, improving; (4) deliberately misled investors when stating that the second half of 2022 had been adequately predicted; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until November 7, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

