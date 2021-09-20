Breaking News
TNS Releases Report on 'Helbiz Aims to Dominate the Urban Micro Mobility Sector with Multiple Verticals'

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traders News Source (TNS) Reports on Helbiz, Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds all on one platform along side additional verticals. HLBZ generates revenues through equipment rentals, advertising, and delivery services.

Read the TNS full report on Helbiz and their verticals here: https://tapit.us/oGeFl1

As urban centers across the globe continue to add inhabitants the market for micro-mobility has been projected to be $300-450B by 2030. Some of the biggest players in micro mobility are BIRD, a private US company estimated to be worth $1-10B, and LIME, also a private US company, with an estimated value of $2.4B and whose major backer is UBER.

Some large cap public companies offer micro-mobility products for rental, but not as their main business. SPIN, a popular micro-mobility company, provides riders access to high-quality scooters with a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour and is owned by Ford Motor. In addition to their ride sharing business, Lyft offers a micro mobility service.

