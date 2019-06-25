TNT® Fireworks Announces Omni-Channel Shopping Experience

Breaking News
Nation’s largest fireworks distributor launches seamless e-commerce platform,store pick-up and home delivery

Florence, Ala., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

While consumers may not recognize their shopping experience as omni-channel marketing, they are enjoying the ease of this cohesive approach across a wide-spectrum of retailers. TNT® Fireworks is finding the same success with consumer fireworks.

The nation’s largest consumer fireworks distributor has launched its new omni-channel shopping experience with Shop.TNTFireworks.com, which includes seamless online shopping, ordering and in-store pick-up at TNT Supercenters. The TNT App, which is available in the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android, allows customers to locate nearby locations, including Supercenters, as well as scan the QR code on any TNT Fireworks product to see it in action.

Home delivery is also available in select ZIP codes.

“We have tested the concept and found many of our customers appreciate the flexibility and convenience, especially when preparing for busy holiday seasons,” said Tommy Glasgow, president of TNT Fireworks.

TNT customers can visit Shop.TNTFireworks.com to select their items, place their order online; pay online; and select their preferred Supercenter pickup location and time. Online shoppers can also use the site to determine if they are eligible for TNT Flash home delivery and schedule their preferred delivery time.

In-store pickup is available at all TNT Supercenter locations – and orders will be ready for pickup within two hours of the online purchase. “This helps our customers save time and money, as many of the same in-store promotions are available with their online purchase,” said Glasgow.

TNT Flash home delivery is available to customers based upon ZIP code. Home delivery service has launched in 50 counties throughout five states thus far, including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Click here for availability.

Customers who enjoy browsing for TNT Fireworks can still do at TNT stands, many of which are operated by local non-profits – as well as TNT seasonal stores, TNT Supercenters, and retailers selling TNT products. Visit TNTFireworks.com to find a complete listing of locations.


ABOUT TNT FIREWORKS

TNT Fireworks (TNT) is the nation’s largest distributor of consumer fireworks and sparklers. For more than 99 years, TNT has set the benchmark for safety, customer satisfaction, innovation and quality in the fireworks industry. For more information about TNT Fireworks, visit www.TNTFireworks.com.

 

