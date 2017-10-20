To Infinity And Beyond! The Next Frontier

SOUTH BEND, IN, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Local marketing and advertising firm, Infinity Specialized Marketing, is pleased to announce its newest expansion to the Harrisburg, PA market. The expansion project, estimated to be complete by the end of the month, will be led by the firm’s newest Director of Operations, Patrick Cuba.

Zachary Graber, Director of Operations & founder at the South Bend, IN office, stated that it was an easy decision to promote Cuba to Director of Operations and has full confidence in his success managing the expansion. According Graber, Cuba’s willingness to learn and incredible work ethic set him apart from his colleagues and made him the obvious choice for the project.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Patrick deserves this promotion,” asserted Graber. “I’m excited to give him this chance to prove himself as a leader within our company and see how far he goes.”

Cuba, who originally studied Criminal Justice at the Southern University of New Orleans, did not always plan on a career in marketing and advertising. According to the new director, the marketing/advertising field was foreign to him at the beginning of his employment at Infinity Specialized Marketing. However, with the training provided to him by the company, he was able to learn the skills necessary to advance within the organization.

“I started my professional career in management, so I always knew that I like working with and motivating other people, but I wasn’t happy with the lack of growth that was available with my previous employer and I’ve always been someone that likes to push myself to the next level,” explained Cuba when asked what provoked him to make a career change. “I’m so happy with the growth that I’ve seen with the company so far and I’m excited to help it grow even more!”

At Cuba’s side during the expansion is Taylor Langworthy, account manager at Infinity Specialized Marketing. Langworthy joined the company earlier this year and has since proven himself a go-getter within the office. With that being said, it’s no wonder why he jumped at the opportunity to relocate to a new market and help Cuba with such a large project. When asked why he volunteered himself for the project, he stated that helping people has always been a passion of his, which is what attracted him to Infinity Specialized Marketing in the first place.

“I’m ecstatic to be chosen to be Patrick’s right hand during this venture,” stated Langworthy. “My favorite part about working with Infinity Specialized Marketing is helping other people, with training and achieving their goals overall. I can’t wait to start working with this new market and helping even more people grow as I have!”

Considering the incredible growth that the company has seen in 2017 alone, there’s no doubt that the new expansion will be successful. However, Graber doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

According to the director, there are multiple markets that he is looking to venture into, which means even more opportunities for the company to grow.

“I’m one to chase opportunities instead of shying away from them, so there will definitely be more expansions for Infinity Specialized Marketing in the future,” said Graber. “With that being said, I’m excited to see who the next person to step up will be now that Patrick is managing his own location. You get what you give at our company, so anyone with a great work ethic and willingness to learn will always have opportunities for growth at Infinity Specialized Marketing.”

To learn more about Infinity Marketing Solutions or how to join the team, please visit http://www.infinityspecializedmarketinginc.com/

CONTACT: Infinity Specialized Marketing [email protected] [email protected] 129 S. Dixie Way Suite D Roseland, IN 46637