To promote the health of seniors during pandemic, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to waive cost sharing for Medicare Advantage members

May 07, 2020

DETROIT, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network of Michigan will waive cost-sharing for Medicare Advantage members through December 31 for certain specific services that enable seniors to consult with their doctors and therapists about their health needs, both in-person and virtually.  Members in BCBSM and BCN Medicare Advantage plans will be assured of no copays, coinsurance or deductibles for the following in-network services, from May 1 through Dec. 31, 2020:

  • In-person primary care services
  • Behavioral health office visits
  • Telehealth services for both medical and behavioral health

 “Without question, seniors have proven to be particularly vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, from both a physical health and emotional support perspective,” said BCBSM President and CEO, Daniel J. Loepp.  “Even if they have not been personally affected by coronavirus, nearly all older adults are affected by the disruptions that have occurred in getting to the doctor’s office for checkups and regular care.  Blue Cross wants to encourage our Medicare Advantage members to continue to seek care and consultations with their doctors and therapists during this time, and waiving cost-sharing is one thing we can do to encourage our seniors to continue to consult with their health and mental health professionals.”

“Many older adults are actively managing chronic health conditions that can worsen quickly if they lose that regular, personal engagement with their doctor,” said Krischa Winright, executive vice president for Senior Health Services at BCBSM.  “Blue Cross wants to open the doors to care for all of our members, expand access points, and eliminate barriers during this challenging time.”

Some BCBSM and BCN Medicare Advantage members are covered in employer-sponsored plans, and BCBSM will work with those customers to make decisions regarding their benefits.

 

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. BCBSM provides and administers health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies who reside outside the state. For more company information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBluesPerspectives.com.

CONTACT: Helen Stojic
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
313-549-9884
[email protected]
