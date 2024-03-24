Gum makers want to know: What will make Americans start chewing again? Generational habits, health concerns and the coronavirus pandemic have gnawed away at gum sales.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Detroit begins a new phase in the demolition of the long-blighted Packard automotive plant - March 23, 2024
- To revive stale US sales, candy companies pitch gum as a stress reliever and concentration aid - March 23, 2024
- Some food delivery workers now have a minimum wage. Here’s how they get paid - March 23, 2024