To skirt police restrictions, some Indian protesters take a page from Hong Kong and beyond

Before midnight on New Year’s Eve, a call to action was sent on a private WhatsApp group – within the hour, dozens gathered in the center of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, many holding banners to protest a controversial new citizenship law.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S.-led coalition denies conducting Baghdad air strike - January 4, 2020
- Horse guides rider fleeing Australian bushfires to find safety at pub - January 4, 2020
- U.S.-led coalition did not conduct air strike near Taji, Iraq camp – spokesman - January 4, 2020