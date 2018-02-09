Tobin Properties AB receives observation status (45/18)

Today, on February 9, 2018, Klövern AB published a press release with information about a mandatory public cash offer to the shareholders of Tobin Properties AB. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares, preference shares and related instruments (paid subscription shares) in Tobin Properties AB will be given observation status, see details below:

ISIN Order book Share TOBIN SE0006026985 128463 Preference share TOBIN PREF A SE0006117487 104981 Paid subscription share TOBIN BTA SE0010740076 147970

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Caroline Sjölund, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.