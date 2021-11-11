Toby Myerson Joins Apollo Japan as a Senior Advisor

Appointment Part of Apollo’s Continued Buildout in Japan and Asia Pacific Region

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Toby Myerson has been named as a Senior Advisor to Apollo Japan. Myerson is a veteran of the legal and finance industry with a long history of doing business in Japan, including building the Japan practice for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. Myerson joins Apollo as the firm continues to grow its asset management and retirement services business in Japan and the broader Asia Pacific region

The addition of Toby is another step in Apollo’s recent expansion in Japan. This year Apollo’s private equity business has completed or announced two significant and complex corporate carveouts in Japan – one with Mitsubishi Chemical and another with Showa Denko – showcasing its ability to help major corporations execute on their corporate objectives. Additionally, the firm’s strategic partner Athene recently completed two reinsurance transactions with Japanese insurance companies, helping to provide Japanese individuals with safe retirement income products.

Apollo Senior Partner and Vice Chairman of Asia-Pacific Steve Martinez said, “As we continue to grow our presence and capabilities in Japan, we are thrilled to welcome Toby to our growing team of Senior Advisors. Toby has spent the better part of his career building businesses in Japan or advising Japanese clients, and he’s an expert in financial and complex transactions through his roles as a lawyer, banker and advisor.”

Myerson joins an existing team of Apollo Senior Advisors in Japan that include:

Koji Kotaka – former Partner of Goldman Sachs Japan;

Seiji Sato – former senior executive of SMBC and former CEO of Tokyo Star Bank; and

Tatsuo Tanaka – former Deputy President of MUFG who most recently served as Chairman of Citigroup Japan

“Japan is an important market for Apollo as our platform is well suited to provide solutions across the capital structure for our corporate clients, deliver good returns for our investors, and apply our expertise in retirement services to help individuals meet their retirement needs. Toby, along with our other Senior Advisors, are key partners in expansion efforts in Japan,” added Matt Michelini, Senior Partner and Head of Asia-Pacific for Apollo.

In addition to serving as Senior Advisor to Apollo, Myerson is the CEO and Chairman of Longsight Strategic Advisors, a business advisory firm he founded in 2017. He is a member of the board of directors of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and the lead independent director of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. Previously, Myerson was a Partner, co-Chair of the corporate department and co-Chair of the global mergers and acquisitions practice at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, where he also initiated and oversaw the opening of the law firm’s Tokyo office. Before that, he was an investment banker and Managing Director at Wasserstein Perella & Co., heading operations for the firm in Japan and Asia. He was also recently a senior advisor to Perella Weinberg Partners. Myerson is a graduate of Yale University and received his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and equity. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $481 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

