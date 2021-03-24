TODAY: ECU//LAV Action Fund President Tiffany Muller Testifies at Senate Hearing on For the People Act (S. 1)

Breaking News
“The American people deserve to know who is trying to influence their vote and their representatives in government”

Washington, DC, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, will testify at the Senate Rules Committee hearing on the For the People Act (S. 1/H.R. 1). 

With significant voter suppression efforts underway – paid for by dark money groups – in states across the country, Muller’s testimony will focus on the urgency of passing the For the People Act to protect voting rights, get dark money out of politics, crack down on corruption and implement voting and ethics reforms. 

In her testimony, available here, Tiffany Muller will say: “The American people deserve to know who is trying to influence their vote and their representatives in government. Not only are these dark money forces preventing progress on important policy issues, but they have launched an assault on the right to vote with an intensity not seen since the Jim Crow era. 

“In the run up to the 2020 election, dark money groups funded dozens of lawsuits across the country, attempting to disenfranchise millions of Americans. After the election, they spent millions more to spread the “Big Lie” about fraud and that the election had been stolen. Now, they are funding an unprecedented attack on voting rights at the state level. This all underscores the urgent need to pass the For the People Act – and to pass it quickly.”

Introduced in the Senate last week, the For the People Act has become a centerpiece of the Democratic agenda in Congress following the 2018 and 2020 elections when Democrats took and held the House and won back the Senate running on a platform of cleaning up corruption and unrigging the system in Washington. A wave of Republican-led voter suppression bills across the country designed to help the party hold onto power has increased the urgency to pass the bill quickly. 

ECU // LAV Action Fund is leading the charge to pass the For the People Act (S. 1), a package of anti-corruption, voting and ethics reforms. The organization is working with elected officials to make pro-democracy reforms a top priority and encouraging Americans to demand that their congressional representatives pass the bill.

