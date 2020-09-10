 “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford” Enters 23rd Season on National Television

Cast of Today’s Homeowner TV Danny Lipford and Chelsea Lipford Wolf, hosts of Today’s Homeowner TV, are ready for Season 23.

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Home Improvement Expert, Danny Lipford, is set to debut the 23rd season of his Emmy-nominated, nationally syndicated television show, “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford.” The half-hour home improvement show follows father-daughter host team Danny Lipford and Chelsea Lipford Wolf, as they work with everyday homeowners to tackle projects and share the successes and lessons learned along the way. “Today’s Homeowner” is the second-longest running home improvement series on television, and airs in 205 of the 210 available Nielsen markets (90% of the U.S.) reaching a weekly audience of 2 million viewers.

Home improvement has been a bright spot during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many consumers turning to DIY content to help with maintenance tasks, creating at-home work and school spaces and tackling renovations and other projects. “Today’s Homeowner” TV hits the sweet spot for DIYers – offering the perfect combination of practical advice and creative inspiration to help them plan and follow through on projects.

“Our viewership has exploded during the pandemic,” said Lipford. “With people spending more time at home, they’re taking on bigger projects, and seeking practical, expert advice they can trust. That’s exactly what ‘Today’s Homeowner’ has delivered for more than 20 years, and will continue to offer during this new season of the show. It’s remarkable to experience continued success and support on the air – even after 23 years. I have our loyal affiliates, sponsors and audience of homeowners to thank. They all believe in our unwavering mission of providing practical advice for everyday homeowners.”

While “Today’s Homeowner” will continue to showcase manageable DIY tasks for everyday homeowners, Lipford shares insight about two unique projects viewers can expect this season. First, he’ll be taking the show on the road to his hometown of Marianna, FL, where he and his team will renovate a downtown area damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018. The Today’s Homeowner crew will rally city leaders and volunteers as the team works together to create a pocket park that will serve as a bright spot for community gatherings and events.

Second, the TH audience will be treated to a series of episodes following the show’s co-host, Chelsea Lipford Wolf, as she renovates her 1950s-era ranch home. The series, titled “Chelsea’s Ranch Revival,” will be part of the spring lineup on “Today’s Homeowner” TV. With a complete remodel in mind, Wolf will work with her dad to tackle one room at a time, engaging the audience in all of the decision making, successes and practical jokes along the way.

Season 23 debuts this weekend with its premiere episode, “Decked Out Backyard,” in which Lipford and Wolf help a young family add a brand-new deck to their blank, boring backyard. Viewers can visit TodaysHomeowner.com/find-a-station to locate their local affiliate and airtime.

Previous seasons of “Today’s Homeowner” are available for streaming on Prime and Crackle.

About Today’s Homeowner Media

Today’s Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the top-rated, nationally syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” television show, now in its 23rd season, and its radio counterpart, the nationally syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” radio show.

Additionally, the media brand hosts the top home enthusiast destination website, TodaysHomeowner.com, drawing more than 2 million monthly visitors, the weekly “Today’s Homeowner” Podcast, robust social media channels and the award-winning lifestyle blog and web series, “Checking In With Chelsea.” 3 Echoes Productions, the professional production arm of the brand, serves an impressive national clientele with expert video services.

Host and founder of the brand, Danny Lipford, is among the most sought-after home improvement experts in the country. The seasoned remodeling contractor and media personality served as the home improvement expert for CBS’s “The Early Show” and The Weather Channel for over a decade and has made more than 200 national television appearances on “FOX & Friends,” “Inside Edition,” “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” FOX Business Channel, “Rachael Ray” and more. He travels the country making appearances as a brand ambassador and spokesperson, and contributes expertise to hundreds of popular magazines and online media outlets each year.

