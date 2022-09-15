Todd Rath Named President of Blue Hen, LLC, Based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Todd Rath will serve as President of Blue Hen, LLC, a Mississippi-based business support agency focused on organizational health and growth.

Todd Rath Todd Rath

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Hen, LLC, a Mississippi-based business support agency focused on organizational health and growth, has just named former Southern Company Director S. Todd Rath as its new president. As president of Blue Hen, Rath will apply his marketing and business knowledge to help teams overcome challenges and build better organizational decision-making processes and strategies. Rath’s business expertise and people skills make him the ideal leader for Blue Hen’s uniquely qualified team of organizational consultants.

A business strategy specialist with a substantial leadership and management background, Rath allows his expertise and energy to guide clients to professional and individual success. Rath has over 31 years of utility experience with Southern Company, where he focused on strategic planning and innovation in electrification, customer experience, electric transportation, demand side management, and distributed energy. He also has nine years of experience leading teams across multiple functions and organizations with a demonstrated ability to drive results. Notably, he specializes in leading discussions and driving decisions with C-level executives.

Before joining Blue Hen in 2021, Rath orchestrated the first fully integrated Smart Neighborhood research project in the United States. This living laboratory was designed to gather data on numerous topics in order to develop insights on future customer & utility needs. The project included a community microgrid, hyper-efficient homes, and building to grid integration. This project received numerous awards for innovation, and Todd represented the project to industry forums and in various publications. Additionally, he was the key business lead for negotiations with tech companies for partnership opportunities (Amazon, Google, IBM). Rath’s most recent awards include Power Magazine‘s 2020 Smart Grid Award, the Edison Electric Institute’s 2020 Edison Award, the Alliance to Save Energy’s 2019 Stars of Energy Efficiency Award, and Public Utilities Fortnightly‘s 2019 Smart Communities Award.

To learn more about Blue Hen and its specialized mission to help organizations thrive, visit www.bluehenagency.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lindsey Schwaner

985-705-4866

l@breadproject.com

Related Images

Image 1: Todd Rath

President, Blue Hen, LLC, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment