Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Todd Snyder Joins Geosyntec’s San Diego Office as Senior Principal

Todd Snyder Joins Geosyntec’s San Diego Office as Senior Principal

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Todd brings over 20 years of experience and subject matter expertise in public works, municipal stormwater, planning, and environmental water and natural resources to Geosyntec’s California Water Resources Business

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Todd Snyder (California) recently joined Geosyntec Consultants as a Senior Principal in San Diego, California. Todd brings over 20 years of experience and subject matter expertise in public works, municipal stormwater, planning, and environmental water and natural resources to Geosyntec’s California Water Resources Business.

At Geosyntec, Todd will focus on serving and supporting the municipal and public-private sectors, with a focus on environmental compliance, planning, and management; innovative project delivery; environmental, social, and governance and economics (ESG); and climate resiliency and adaptation in infrastructure.

In past roles, Todd has led the County of San Diego’s Watershed Protection Program in the Department of Public Works, where he oversaw and directed several high-profile projects such as green stormwater infrastructure, innovative water quality and stormwater funding studies, creation of private property retrofit incentive programs, and multiple Total Maximum Daily Load implementation efforts. He recently served as Vice-Chair and Chair of the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project (SCCWRP) and has led a number of multi-agency stormwater initiatives over the past decade. Other experience has included directing long-range land use planning efforts for the unincorporated areas of San Diego County, including management of large-scale General Plan amendments, regional habitat conservation plans, renewable energy initiatives, climate action planning, Zoning Ordinance modifications, and agricultural promotion programs. Todd has served in a lead negotiator role on a variety of regulatory actions involving stormwater and other environmental programs. Additionally, he represented the County’s Land Use & Environment Group on the Chief Administrative Officer’s “Regional Partnerships – Shared City Initiatives” Audacious Goals Team while being recognized with the County’s Excellence in Leadership Award in 2017. 

Geosyntec staff are excited about the opportunity that Todd brings with his experience. He will be working closely with Ken Susilo, P.E., D.WRE (California), manager of the California Water Resources Business Operations. “I’m excited because Todd is truly a leader, visionary, and subject matter expert in the San Diego stormwater space,” says Ken. “We’ve had the chance to work closely and collaborate over the last 12 years, and I’ve always been impressed by his focus on practical, yet meaningful solutions. He will bring these amazing skillsets to the private sector, and our focus will still be supporting the public good, adding his creativity to Geosyntec’s significant technical strength in stormwater and water resources.”

Thierry Sanglerat, P.E. (California) who serves as Geosyntec’s Executive Vice President and business strategist adds “As we think about infrastructure, and particularly green infrastructure and initiatives at the local, state and national levels, we see a tremendous opportunity and need to bring innovative solutions to strengthen our communities. Todd’s knowledge of government, paired with our work with public-private partnerships and alternative project delivery, will allow Geosyntec, and the industry as a whole, to deliver innovative and multi-benefit solutions to our clients and our cities. We are thrilled to have him join us.”

Geosyntec President & CEO, Peter Zeeb, Ph.D., P.G., LSP (Massachusetts) shares the enthusiasm for Todd joining the firm, as well as the importance of his role. “Stormwater management is a critical practice for the firm because it embodies environmental enhancement at its core, while creating unique opportunities to address social equity and provide resource management and economic benefits at a local and regional scale,” states Peter. “We believe Todd’s addition to the firm will be transformative, particularly for both our San Diego clients and our California water practice.”

In his first days with Geosyntec, Todd noted “having worked with Geosyntec’s staff closely for many years, often challenging them with complex problems, I’m really excited to now be part of the team and to continue to advance multi-benefit stormwater solutions.”

More Information

Todd’s contact info:
Phone:
Email: TSnyder@Geosyntec.com  
Learn more about Todd Snyder: 
Todd’s LinkedIn profile: https://www.geosyntec.com/people/todd-snyder

Related Images

Image 1: Todd Snyder

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Todd Snyder

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.