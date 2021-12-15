Todd Snyder Joins Geosyntec’s San Diego Office as Senior Principal

Todd brings over 20 years of experience and subject matter expertise in public works, municipal stormwater, planning, and environmental water and natural resources to Geosyntec’s California Water Resources Business

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Todd Snyder (California) recently joined Geosyntec Consultants as a Senior Principal in San Diego, California. Todd brings over 20 years of experience and subject matter expertise in public works, municipal stormwater, planning, and environmental water and natural resources to Geosyntec’s California Water Resources Business.

At Geosyntec, Todd will focus on serving and supporting the municipal and public-private sectors, with a focus on environmental compliance, planning, and management; innovative project delivery; environmental, social, and governance and economics (ESG); and climate resiliency and adaptation in infrastructure.

In past roles, Todd has led the County of San Diego’s Watershed Protection Program in the Department of Public Works, where he oversaw and directed several high-profile projects such as green stormwater infrastructure, innovative water quality and stormwater funding studies, creation of private property retrofit incentive programs, and multiple Total Maximum Daily Load implementation efforts. He recently served as Vice-Chair and Chair of the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project (SCCWRP) and has led a number of multi-agency stormwater initiatives over the past decade. Other experience has included directing long-range land use planning efforts for the unincorporated areas of San Diego County, including management of large-scale General Plan amendments, regional habitat conservation plans, renewable energy initiatives, climate action planning, Zoning Ordinance modifications, and agricultural promotion programs. Todd has served in a lead negotiator role on a variety of regulatory actions involving stormwater and other environmental programs. Additionally, he represented the County’s Land Use & Environment Group on the Chief Administrative Officer’s “Regional Partnerships – Shared City Initiatives” Audacious Goals Team while being recognized with the County’s Excellence in Leadership Award in 2017.

Geosyntec staff are excited about the opportunity that Todd brings with his experience. He will be working closely with Ken Susilo, P.E., D.WRE (California), manager of the California Water Resources Business Operations. “I’m excited because Todd is truly a leader, visionary, and subject matter expert in the San Diego stormwater space,” says Ken. “We’ve had the chance to work closely and collaborate over the last 12 years, and I’ve always been impressed by his focus on practical, yet meaningful solutions. He will bring these amazing skillsets to the private sector, and our focus will still be supporting the public good, adding his creativity to Geosyntec’s significant technical strength in stormwater and water resources.”

Thierry Sanglerat, P.E. (California) who serves as Geosyntec’s Executive Vice President and business strategist adds “As we think about infrastructure, and particularly green infrastructure and initiatives at the local, state and national levels, we see a tremendous opportunity and need to bring innovative solutions to strengthen our communities. Todd’s knowledge of government, paired with our work with public-private partnerships and alternative project delivery, will allow Geosyntec, and the industry as a whole, to deliver innovative and multi-benefit solutions to our clients and our cities. We are thrilled to have him join us.”

Geosyntec President & CEO, Peter Zeeb, Ph.D., P.G., LSP (Massachusetts) shares the enthusiasm for Todd joining the firm, as well as the importance of his role. “Stormwater management is a critical practice for the firm because it embodies environmental enhancement at its core, while creating unique opportunities to address social equity and provide resource management and economic benefits at a local and regional scale,” states Peter. “We believe Todd’s addition to the firm will be transformative, particularly for both our San Diego clients and our California water practice.”

In his first days with Geosyntec, Todd noted “having worked with Geosyntec’s staff closely for many years, often challenging them with complex problems, I’m really excited to now be part of the team and to continue to advance multi-benefit stormwater solutions.”

