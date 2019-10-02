Toddlers Converge in Charlotte for the Strider Cup World Championship®

Balance Bike Racing Has International Appeal

2-year-old racers dash out of the start gate on their Strider Balance Bikes at the May 4, 2019 Strider Cup in Los Angeles, CA.

Racers blast through the Noodle Monster at the Aug 17, 2019 Strider Cup in Surrey, Canada.

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Racers as young as 2-years-old will be sprinting and gliding their way to balance bike glory at the Strider Cup World Championship in Charlotte, NC. The October 4th – 5th competition is the culmination of the 2019 Strider Bike racing season; which has included Strider Cup races in the USA, Russia, China, Chile, Japan, Canada, United Kingdom, Philippines, and other nations.

In total, children from 12 countries and 29 states have registered to take part in this year’s World Championship. Japan, a nation that often dominates Strider Cup races, will host the 2020 Strider Cup World Championship ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Strider Cup World Championship is a chance for children to meet and compete with peers who may not speak the same language, and may not be potty trained, but share a love of riding Strider Bikes. The global aspect of the World Championship is a highlight for Strider Bikes CEO, Ryan McFarland, “The amazing part is that there are different languages being spoken; yet the kids seem to be communicating just fine and are having a great time.”

Strider Cup races were created to give 2- to 6-year-olds the chance to test their newfound balance bike skills on the racetrack. Children of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Racing tactics typically vary, with some children sprinting out of the start gate, while other toddlers take their time curiously wandering the track. Highlights from the 2018 Strider Cup World Championship can be found at Strider Bikes’ YouTube page.

Strider creates and inspires future generations of riders by giving children as young as six months old the best first-bike experience. From rocking bikes for babies, to patented balance bikes and pedal conversion kits Strider has revolutionized the learn-to-ride process and the childhood riding experience. Children across the globe are starting on Strider Bikes and becoming two-wheeling virtuosos – before they’re out of diapers.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider has sold more than 2 million bikes and distributes products in over 75 countries.

