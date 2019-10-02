Breaking News
Home / Top News / Toddlers Converge in Charlotte for the Strider Cup World Championship®

Toddlers Converge in Charlotte for the Strider Cup World Championship®

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Balance Bike Racing Has International Appeal

2-year-old racers dash out of the start gate on their Strider Balance Bikes at the May 4, 2019 Strider Cup in Los Angeles, CA.

2-year-old racers dash out of the start gate on their Strider Balance Bikes at the May 4, 2019 Strider Cup in Los Angeles, CA.

Racers blast through the Noodle Monster at the Aug 17, 2019 Strider Cup in Surrey, Canada.

Racers blast through the Noodle Monster at the Aug 17, 2019 Strider Cup in Surrey, Canada.

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Racers as young as 2-years-old will be sprinting and gliding their way to balance bike glory at the Strider Cup World Championship in Charlotte, NC. The October 4th – 5th competition is the culmination of the 2019 Strider Bike racing season; which has included Strider Cup races in the USA, Russia, China, Chile, Japan, Canada, United Kingdom, Philippines, and other nations.

In total, children from 12 countries and 29 states have registered to take part in this year’s World Championship. Japan, a nation that often dominates Strider Cup races, will host the 2020 Strider Cup World Championship ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. 

The Strider Cup World Championship is a chance for children to meet and compete with peers who may not speak the same language, and may not be potty trained, but share a love of riding Strider Bikes. The global aspect of the World Championship is a highlight for Strider Bikes CEO, Ryan McFarland, “The amazing part is that there are different languages being spoken; yet the kids seem to be communicating just fine and are having a great time.”

Strider Cup races were created to give 2- to 6-year-olds the chance to test their newfound balance bike skills on the racetrack. Children of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Racing tactics typically vary, with some children sprinting out of the start gate, while other toddlers take their time curiously wandering the track. Highlights from the 2018 Strider Cup World Championship can be found at Strider Bikes’ YouTube page.

For more information about Strider Bikes and a schedule of events, visit StriderBikes.com. 

ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 

Strider creates and inspires future generations of riders by giving children as young as six months old the best first-bike experience. From rocking bikes for babies, to patented balance bikes and pedal conversion kits Strider has revolutionized the learn-to-ride process and the childhood riding experience. Children across the globe are starting on Strider Bikes and becoming two-wheeling virtuosos – before they’re out of diapers. 

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider has sold more than 2 million bikes and distributes products in over 75 countries. 

Attachments

  • RS44576_DSC08409 (1)
  • Strider Cup Surrey Noodle Monster 
CONTACT: Dan Chell
Strider Sports International Inc.
(605) 342-0266
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.