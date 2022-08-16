TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JULY 2, 2022

Breaking News
Cranford, New Jersey, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022 today.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales of $2,979,000 for the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022 compared to net sales of $3,027,000 for the thirteen weeks ended July 3, 2021. Sales of our vegan cheese products increased slightly to $2,526,000 in the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022 from $2,497,000 in the thirteen weeks ended July 3, 2021. Sales of our frozen dessert and frozen food products, which consist primarily of frozen dessert products, decreased to $453,000 in the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022 from $530,000 for the thirteen weeks ended July 3, 2021. We anticipate an increase in sales dollars over the balance of the current fiscal year as the price increases we implemented take effect.

Our gross profit decreased significantly to $525,000 for the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022 from $758,000 for the thirteen weeks ended July 3, 2021. Our gross profit percentage was 18% for the thirteen weeks ending July 2, 2022 compared to 25% for the thirteen weeks ending July 3, 2021. The decrease in both our gross profit and gross profit percentage were caused by the substantial increases in certain ingredients and freight expense. These substantial cost increases were due primarily to the lingering supply chain issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the record high cost of petroleum. Besides causing substantial increases in our freight expenses, the high cost of petroleum has also directly impacted the costs of certain ingredients and packaging such as the plastic packaging we use for our spreadable cheese products. Our gross profit dollars and gross profit percentage were also negatively impacted by an increase in our sales promotion and allowance expenses to $403,000 in the second quarter of this year as compared to $336,000 in the second quarter of prior fiscal year. We anticipate that our gross profit dollars and gross profit percentage will continue to be negatively affected for the balance of fiscal year 2022.

We had a net loss of $208,000, or a $0.04 loss per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022 compared to net income of $28,000, or $0.01 (basic and diluted) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended July 3, 2021.

As of July 2, 2022, we had approximately $1,176,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $4,259,000, compared with approximately $1,698,000 in cash and working capital of $4,326,000 at January 1, 2022. The decrease in cash during the twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022 was primarily due to reduced accounts receivable collections and increased inventory on hand.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, “We look forward to improved results in the second half of 2022 as the price increases we have announced take effect and expect that our cash position will also improve.”

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact: Steve Kass
  Chief Executive/Financial Officer
  (908) 272-2400
  (908) 272-9492 (Fax)
   

TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share figures)

    Thirteen
weeks ended
July 2, 2022		     Thirteen
weeks ended
July 3, 2021		     Twenty-six
weeks ended
July 2, 2022		     Twenty-six
weeks ended
July 3, 2021		  
                         
Net sales   $ 2,979     $ 3,027     $ 6,442     $ 6,177  
Cost of sales     2,454       2,269       5,060       4,418  
Gross profit     525       758       1,382       1,759  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Selling and warehouse     309       303       573       627  
Marketing     111       66       267       135  
Research and development     42       36       82       75  
General and administrative     349       319       686       766  
      811       724       1,608       1,603  
                                 
Income (loss) from operations     (286 )     34       (226 )     156  
                                 
Other income:                                
SBA loan forgiveness                 165        
                                 
Income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes     (286 )     34       (61 )     156  
Interest expense           6             12  
(Loss) income before income tax     (286 )     28       (61 )     144  
Income tax expense     (78 )           (58 )     36  
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ (208 )   $ 28     $ (3 )   $ 108  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     5,154       5,154       5,154       5,154  
Diluted     5,154       5,436       5,154       5,436  
                                 
Earnings (loss) per common share:                                
Basic   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.02  
Diluted   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.02  


TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)

    July 2, 2022     January 1, 2022  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 1,176     $ 1,698  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales promotions of $465 and $435, respectively     1,122       1,336  
Inventories     2,574       1,874  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     41       98  
Total current assets     4,913       5,006  
                 
Operating lease right-of-use assets     147       203  
Deferred tax assets     174       112  
Other assets     19       21  
Total assets   $ 5,253     $ 5,342  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
SBA loan payable   $     $ 165  
Income taxes payable     43       46  
Accounts payable     231       122  
Accrued expenses     380       347  
Total current liabilities     654       680  
                 
Operating lease liabilities     35       95  
Total liabilities     689       775  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock – par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding            
Common stock – par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding     52       52  
Additional paid-in capital     207       207  
Retained earnings     4,305       4,308  
Total stockholders’ equity     4,564       4,567  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,253     $ 5,342  

