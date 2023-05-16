Cranford, New Jersey, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 today.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 decreased by $973,000, or 28%, to $2,490,000, from net sales of $3,463,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $2,100,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 from $2,916,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022 due to the timing of cheese promotions this year. Sales of our frozen dessert products decreased to $390,000 in the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 from $547,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022. We anticipate an increase in sales dollars over the balance of the current fiscal year as our promotions and price increases take full effect.

Our gross profit decreased to $606,000 in the period ended April 1, 2023 from $857,000 in the period ended April 2, 2022, reflecting the decrease in sales. Our gross profit percentage was 24% for the period ending April 1, 2023 compared to 25% for the period ending April 2, 2022.

We had a net loss of $102,000, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023, compared to net income of $205,000, or $0.04 (basic and diluted) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022.

As of April 1, 2023, we had approximately $418,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $3,554,000 compared with approximately $1,072,000 in cash and working capital of $3,625,000 at December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash during the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in payables.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, “We are pleased with our strong cash and working capital position at April 1, 2023. We believe that the production difficulties that impacted our revenues in 2022 have been resolved and that we are poised to achieve improved revenues and profitability,” concluded Mr. Kass.

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty bars. Tofutti also sells a prepared food entrée, Mintz’s Blintzes®, made with Tofutti’s milk-free cheeses such as Better Than Cream Cheese® and Sour Supreme®. For more information, visit www.tofutti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact: Steve Kass Chief Executive/Financial Officer (908) 272-2400 (908) 272-9492 (Fax)





TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share figures)

Thirteen weeks Thirteen weeks ended ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net sales $ 2,490 $ 3,463 Cost of sales 1,884 2,606 Gross profit 606 857 Operating expenses: Selling and warehouse 271 264 Marketing 95 156 Research and development 28 40 General and administrative 302 337 Total operating expenses 696 797 Income from operations (90 ) 60 SBA loan forgiveness – 165 Income before interest expense and income taxes (90 ) 225 Interest expense 1 – (Loss) income before income tax (91 ) 225 Provision for income tax expense 11 20 Net (loss) income $ (102 ) $ 205 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 5,154 5,154 Diluted 5,154 5,154 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04





TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share figures)