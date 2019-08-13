Breaking News
Home / Top News / TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTH RESULTS

TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTH RESULTS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Cranford, New Jersey, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQB Symbol: TOFB) today announced its results for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended June 29, 2019.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2019 of $3,143,000 compared to net sales of $3,443,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is primarily attributable to a $167,000 decrease in vegan cheese sales due to a decrease in exports and a $133,000 decline in frozen dessert and frozen food products sales, which were negatively impacted by the unavailability of certain frozen novelties.   The Company’s gross profit decreased to $860,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2019 from $1,014,000 in the thirteen weeks ended June 30, 2018, and its gross profit percentage declined to 27% in the thirteen weeks ending June 29, 2019 compared to 29% for the thirteen weeks ending June 30, 2018. Gross profit percentage in the second quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted by an increase in freight out expense and by an increase in sales discounts and allowances. The Company had a net loss of $62,000, or $(0.01) per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2019, compared to net income of $90,000, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended June 30, 2018. 

Net sales for the twenty-six week period ended June 29, 2019 were $6,644,000 compared to net sales of $7,217,000 for the twenty-six week period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $573,000. The Company’s gross profit for the twenty-six week period ending June 29, 2019 was $1,843,000 compared to $2,294,000 for the twenty-six week period ending June 30, 2018, due to the decrease in sales.  The Company’s gross profit percentage was 28% for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2019 compared to 32% for the twenty-six week period ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in our gross profit percentage was primarily due to an increase in our frozen dessert product costs, which were negatively impacted by start-up costs incurred at a new production facility during the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2019. Our gross profit and gross profit percentage were also negatively impacted by an increase in sales discounts and allowances. The Company had a net loss of $39,000 or $(0.01) per share (basic and diluted) for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2019 compared to net income of $416,000, or $0.08 per share (basic and diluted), for the twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2018.

As of June 29, 2019, the Company had approximately $893,000 in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $3,737,000, compared with approximately $558,000 in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $3,896,000 at December 29, 2018. The increase in cash during the first six months of 2019 was due to the $364,000 provided by operating activities, which was offset by $29,000 used in investing activities.  

Mr. David Mintz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “During the three and six month periods ended June 29, 2019 our revenues were negatively impacted by the unavailability of certain frozen novelties that our former manufacturing plant had produced for us and lower export sales of our vegan cheese products. We anticipate these frozen novelties will become available in the third and fourth quarters of this year. We also expect that certain foreign custom issues which impacted our export sales will be resolved in the near term. We continue to believe that we on the right track to produce consistent profitable operations,” concluded Mr. Mintz.

About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products.  The Company sells more than 35 milk-free foods including cheese products, frozen desserts and prepared frozen dishes. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods.   Available throughout the United States and in more than 30 countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy, diabetic, kosher or vegan, as well as those who wish to have a healthier low-fat diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty bars.  Tofutti also sells a prepared food entrée, Mintz’s Blintzes®, made with Tofutti’s milk-free cheeses such as Better Than Cream Cheese® and Sour Supreme®.  For more information, visit www.tofutti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements.  Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.  

TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share figures)

  Thirteen
weeks ended
June 29, 2019		 Thirteen
weeks ended
June 30, 2018		 Twenty-six
weeks ended
June 29, 2019		 Twenty-six
weeks ended
June 30, 2018
         
Net sales $ 3,143   $ 3,443 $ 6,644   $ 7,217
Cost of sales   2,283     2,429   4,801     4,923
Gross profit   860     1,014   1,843     2,294
         
Operating expenses:   915     918     1,863     1,860 
         
Income (loss) from operations   (55 )   96   (20 )   434
Interest expense   7     6   13     13
Income (loss) before income tax   (62 )   90   (33 )   421
Income tax expense     —       —     6       5
         
Net income (loss) $ (62 ) $ 90 $ (39 ) $ 416
         
Weighted average common
shares outstanding:		        
Basic and diluted   5,154      5,154    5,154      5,154 
         
Earnings (loss) per common share:        
Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08
         


TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share figures)

Assets June 29,
2019
(unaudited)		   December 29,
2018*
Current assets:    
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 893 $ 558
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful 
  accounts and sales promotions of $521and $491,
  respectively		   1,608   2,128
  Inventories, net   2,078   1,714
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets    64    82
  Deferred costs     54
  Total current assets   4,643   4,536
     
Deferred tax assets   217   217
Fixed assets   150   121
     
Other assets   317   16
  $ 5,327 $ 4,890
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities:    
  Accounts payable $ 580 $ 368
  Accrued expenses   326   272
  Total current liabilities   906   640
     
Convertible note payable-long term-related party   500   500
Other liabilities   210  
     
   Total liabilities   1,616   1,140
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock – par value $.01 per share;
authorized 100,000 shares, none issued
 

Common stock – par value $.01 per share;
authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and 
outstanding 5,153,706 shares at June 29, 2019
and December 29, 2018

  

52

  

52
  Additional paid-in capital   207   207
  Retained earnings   3,452   3,491
  Total stockholders’ equity   3,711   3,750
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,327 $ 4,890

* Derived from audited financial information.

Company Contact: Steve Kass
Chief Financial Officer
(908) 272-2400
(908) 272-9492 (Fax)

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.