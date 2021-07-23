Toga Limited’s Majority Owned Subsidiary Eostre Berhad is Appointed as the E-commerce Platform Provider for Hayes Products by Vicex PLT

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toga Limited’s (OTC: TOGL) Majority Owned Subsidiary Eostre Berhad, has been officially appointed by Vicex PLT as its e-commerce online crossover platform provider to exclusively sell Hayes products to members of both companies. Eostre is now tasked with providing the platform with the URL, “int.eostre.biz”, as the e-commerce online crossover platform.

“We are pleased to establish this collaboration between Vicex and Eostre. This collaboration will further grow Eostre’s product range and customer base globally,” said Eostre Berhad General Manager, Ms. Low Kah Fong.

“We anticipate both companies will jointly expand the awareness and demand for the Hayes range of premium sanitary napkins. This is also seen as being in line with Eostre’s vision of becoming an international brand with world-leading innovative healthcare products,” said Ms. Low.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson

TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

(949) 333-1603

[email protected]

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Toga Limited or its management (the “Company”) “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” or “believes,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the Company’s ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the Company’s ability to manage its growth; the Company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the Company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this Press Release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.