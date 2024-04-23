U.K. property lender to leverage nCino’s cloud-based platform across core services

LONDON, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that Together, one of the UK’s leading property lenders, has selected nCino’s Cloud Banking Platform to revolutionise and future-proof its business.

Together provides finance to people and businesses through a “common-sense approach” to lending and judging each application on its individual merit rather than adopting an automated approach. The Cheadle based group, which aims to be the UK’s most valued lending business and has a loan book of £6.8billion, will implement nCino’s single platform across all its core services, including regulated residential and buy-to-let mortgages, as well as commercial loans, bridging facilities and development finance.

“We’ve been helping people achieve their property ambitions for fifty years, and with nCino’s support we will continue to deliver on that mission with added efficiency, speed and agility,” said Andrea Dalton, Chief Transformation Officer at Together. “We currently originate over £200 million in loans every month and, with nCino, we’re excited to scale and become more efficient through digital consolidation, enhanced risk management and a more modern customer experience.”

“We’re excited to partner with Together on this transformation programme,” said Charlie McIver, Managing Director – EMEA at nCino. “Working with our proven technology and system implementation partners, we look forward to delivering a strategic digital lending platform across all of Together’s core products that will help the lender grow and best meet the needs of its colleagues and customers.”

nCino is an integrated cloud-based solution that spans the origination lifecycle, from agreement and decision-in-principle through underwriting, offers and closing. The platform can be easily configured to react to market changes, customer demands and new regulations, and helps eliminate manual processes for faster response times and a superior customer experience.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Together

Together has been delivering specialist secured lending for 50 years, using its wealth of expertise and industry knowledge to consider individual circumstances to find a way to help its customers. All applications are considered on their merits and the product range includes mortgages, short-term finance, buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages and loans, auction finance and development funding throughout mainland UK. Based in Cheadle, Cheshire, the company has a loan book of more than £6.8 billion.

For more information visit https://togethermoney.com/

