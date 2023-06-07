The global toilet tank fittings market size was valued at $ 6923.40 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass $ 9172.48 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period (2022-2028), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The key players covered in the report are R&T Plumbing, WDI Plumbing, Xiamen Alyn Plumbing, Fluidmaster, Yuyao meige Sanitary Parts Industrial, BQM, Zhoushan Haichen, Siamp, Meitu, Gerberit, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Global Toilet Tank Fittings Market By Type (Fill Valve, Flush Valve, Push Button & Lever, And Others), By Size (1.5 Inch, 2 Inches, And 3 Inch), By Application (Residential, Hotels, Commercial Buildings, And Others), By Sales Channel (Hardware Stores, Online Retail, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

The report analyzes the toilet tank fittings market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the toilet tank fittings market.

What are Toilet Tank Fittings? How big is the Toilet Tank Fittings Industry?

The toilet tank is an essential part of the toilet. These accessories include an inlet valve, discharge valve, push button, push lever, and other components. The inlet valve controls the water inlet, and the drain valve controls the water flow. It is widely available in the market and comes in a variety of sizes. The toilet will operate more effectively with the aid of these items. Flushing won’t operate if there isn’t a toilet connection.

The development of the toilet tank fittings market is being fueled by rising building construction and infrastructure expenditure. The development of the global market is hampered, nevertheless, by the availability of substitute goods and fierce rivalry. Both favourable and unfavourable effects on market expansion can be attributed to technological advancements. The quality of the item and the accessory’s longevity can open up new markets for the goods worldwide.

million and is estimated to hit approximately million . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The Increasing infrastructure investment and construction of buildings are the factors driving the growth of the toilet accessories market.

By application, the commercial buildings segment accounted significant amount of market share.

By sales channel, the hardware stores segment dominated with accounted significant market share.

On the basis of region, the Europe region accounted largest revenue share.

Global Toilet Tank Fittings Market | Growth Factors & Restraints

Increasing infrastructure investment and construction of buildings are the factors driving the growth of the global market. The growing demand for water-saving technology is driving the toilet tank fittings market. Leading toilet tank manufacturers’ main goal is to conserve water and water resources. Population growth has increased the need for water sustainability, increasing the need for water conservation.

However, the availability of substitute products and intense competition are hindering the development of the global market. Technological changes can have both positive and negative effects on market growth. The durability of the accessory and the quality of the product can create opportunities for the global market.

Toilet Tank Fittings Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the businesses of toilet tank fittings. The COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the world as strict lock-downs are implemented by governments and shut down companies. Thus, the movement of people is restricted during the covid-19 pandemic; the global toilet tank fittings market is likely to be impacted considerably during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global toilet tank fittings market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global toilet tank fittings market include;

R&T Plumbing

WDI Plumbing

Xiamen Alyn Plumbing

Fluidmaster

Yuyao meige Sanitary Parts Industrial

BQM

Zhoushan Haichen

Siamp

Meitu

and Gerberit

Global Toilet Tank Fittings Market By Type (Fill Valve, Flush Valve, Push Button & Lever, And Others), By Size (1.5 Inch, 2 Inches, And 3 Inch), By Application (Residential, Hotels, Commercial Buildings, And Others), By Sales Channel (Hardware Stores, Online Retail, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028

Segmentation Analysis:

The global toilet tank fittings market is segregated based on product type, size, application, sales channel, and region.

By application type, the market is divided into residential, hotels, commercial buildings, and others. Among these, the commercial building segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to many high-end restaurants, bars, hotels, and shopping malls installing smart toilets to provide cleaning services to their customers. The sales channel bifurcates the market into hardware stores, online retail, and others. Over the forecast period, the hardware store sales channels were the largest segment with significant revenue in 2021. In addition, various residential and commercial real estate companies partner with these stores to ensure the continued offering of discounted products.

Regional Analysis:

Europe holds the dominant share of the global toilet tank fittings market and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. In 2020, this region accounted significant market share. Factors such as increasing consumer spending on maintaining bathroom hygiene and improving purchases of smart toilets are driving the region’s market. Many people in the UK and Germany prefer touchless smart toilets. In addition, increased spending on hygiene and health products in Germany, the UK, and France is a favorable factor for increasing the market size.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Toilet Tank Fittings industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Toilet Tank Fittings Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Toilet Tank Fittings Industry?

What segments does the Toilet Tank Fittings Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Toilet Tank Fittings Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6923.40 Million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 9172.48 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022- 2028 Key Companies Covered R&T Plumbing, WDI Plumbing, Xiamen Alyn Plumbing, Fluidmaster, Yuyao meige Sanitary Parts Industrial, BQM, Zhoushan Haichen, Siamp, Meitu, and Gerberit Segments Covered By Type, Size, Application, Sales Channel and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global toilet tank fittings market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Fill Valve

Flush Valve

Push Button & Lever

Others

By Size

1.5 inch

2 inches

3 Inch

By Application

Residential

Hotels

Commercial Buildings

Others

By Sales Channel

Hardware Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022-2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, Size, Application, Sales Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

