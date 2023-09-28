BRADENTON, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Token Communities, Ltd. (Symbol: TKCM, the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s subsidiary Elements of Health and Wellness Inc. established a new regional center in Kunming, Yunnan. This strategic expansion is aimed at better serving the healthcare needs of the southern China region. In a commitment to enhancing accessibility, Elements of Health and Wellness has joined with ten regional and private clinics throughout China to provide comprehensive support and care to individuals dealing with Type 2 diabetes and high blood sugar levels. By working together, we aim to ensure that patients receive the best possible care and treatment options.

Elements of Health and Wellness is also excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new promotion campaign – “Free Trial” in China. This initiative is intended to provide individuals with the opportunity to experience our services and products firsthand. We believe in the transformative potential of our supplements and want to make them more accessible to everyone.

Elements of Health and Wellness is proud to unveil the latest addition to our product line: Detox Enhancer. This revolutionary supplement is now available in the US market which we believe may offer a wide range of benefits. We formulated our Detox Enhancer with the goal to rebuild damaged liver tissues, restore the liver’s blood sugar regulation function, reverse endocrine disorders related to insulin resistance, regulate the metabolic function of beneficial probiotic microbiota in the body, and improve normal cellular functions within the human body. We believe it represents a groundbreaking approach to managing Type 2 diabetes and achieving overall wellness. We shipped our first paid order to Canada this week, and we hope to receive follow-up orders from our Canadian Distributor.

About the Company

We are actively engaged in the Health and Wellness Sector developing holistic and naturopathic products, including plant stem cell, natural supplements, cosmetic facial masks and more. We are developing an eCommerce platform to commence sales of all products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the effects of the supplements referred to herein, and future plans and objectives of the Company, are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The products featured in this release are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. These products should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using these and any supplemental product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Contact: David Chen, Chairman, CEO: dchen@elementsofhealthandwellness.com