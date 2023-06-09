Side Click model, the 8-Bit pen, alongside a custom token by TokensDirect Inspired by video game arcades of the 1980’s, TokensDirect created a custom token to accompany Tactile Turn’s limited release pen.

Cincinnati, OH, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspired by the golden era of video games, TokensDirect has created a limited-edition collectible token to accompany the launch of Tactile Turn’s latest seasonal pen release, aptly named 8-Bit. The 8-Bit token is a meticulously designed masterpiece, crafted with the utmost attention to detail. This 0.900” brass token features a retro-inspired design, reminiscent of the iconic gaming graphics from the 1980s. The intricate patterns and textures of the coin bring to life memories of pixelated heroes, epic quests, and virtual adventures.

Tactile Turn’s 8-bit pen itself is inspired by early video game consoles, made with a black and gray matte Cerakote finish, featuring a bright orange clip with a deep-engraved pattern, and a red “reset” button. When launching the limited-edition pen, Tactile Turn was looking for a clever giveaway that would speak to the sensibilities of a retro gamer, and that’s where TokensDirect came in.

John Havel of Tactile Turn says, “We were excited to work with the TokensDirect team to help us create a companion token that would evoke memories of birthday parties spent at Chuck E. Cheese and late nights playing old video games. The flashing lights, screaming kids, winning tickets to trade for candy or fun little doohickies, and, of course, the smell of a handful of tokens. Those are powerful memories, and we wanted to overdeliver on the nostalgia that our 8-bit pen conjures up.”

Limited to a production run of only 5000 pieces, the 8-Bit token holds significant appeal for both gaming enthusiasts and collectors alike. With its unique design and limited availability, both the pen and the accompanying coin are destined to become a sought-after item among fans of classic video games.

“We are thrilled to offer the 8-Bit token to the Tactile Turn customers alongside their limited-edition pen that not only pays homage to the beloved video games of the past, but also serves as a reminder of the joy and wonder they brought into our lives,” said Gibson Olpp. “We also love supporting businesses like Tactile Turn, that offer specialty items that tell a story while delivering a quality product.”

The 8-Bit token is available for purchase alongside the 8-bit pen until June 27, exclusively on the Tactile Turn website. To secure this rare collectible, interested individuals are encouraged to visit tactileturn.com/products/8-bit.

About TokensDirect:

TokensDirect is a division of Osborne Coinage, home to America’s oldest privately owned and operated mint, established in 1835. TokensDirect mints unique tokens to replace US coins while adding security, branding and value to numerous vending operations. TokensDirect knows the process of minting custom and stock tokens that result in crisply detailed impressions with accurate dimensions that exhibit electrical and weight consistency throughout every batch. Their tokens look great, work great, and are accepted time after time in all standard coin mechanisms. Products from TokensDirect are 100% “Made in America.”

For more information on TokensDirect visit our website at www.tokensdirect.com. #TokensDirect

About Tactile Turn:

Tactile Turn is a leading manufacturer of finely crafted everyday carry products, dedicated to producing high-quality items that seamlessly combine form and function. With a passion for design and an unwavering commitment to precision craftsmanship, Tactile Turns strives to create products that enhance the daily lives of their customers. For more information on Tactile Turn, go to https://tactileturn.com/.

CONTACT: Gibson Olpp TokensDirect 513-681-5424 olpp_gibson@Osbornecoin.com