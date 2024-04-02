ENCINO, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group (CPLG), a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies based in Houston, Texas, today announced strategic enhancements to its leadership team to bolster its position in the rapidly evolving cyber and professional lines insurance marketplace. These appointments underline the group’s commitment to innovation, market expansion and excellence in customer service.

Patrick Gallic has been appointed as the new Head of Emerging Markets, bringing a wealth of experience in new market development and innovative strategy. He will be responsible for exploring new markets, creating innovative insurance products and leading growth strategies to expand CPLG’s presence in cyber and professional lines insurance.

In parallel, Tamara Ashjian has been elevated to the role of Vice President of Cyber & Tech Claims. Tamara’s promotion is a testament to her exceptional talent and expertise, and long track record of helping CPLG maintain a strong market position in cyber. She will be instrumental in managing complex cyber and tech claims, enhancing service quality and ensuring efficient claims processes for clients. Tamara’s leadership and insight will enhance CPLG’s reputation for excellence and reliability in claims handling.

Additionally, Kevin Miyagishima has been promoted to Vice President of Business Intelligence. In this critical role, Kevin will steer the development and implementation of business intelligence solutions and insights essential for making pivotal business decisions. His role will be vital to maintaining CPLG’s competitive edge through data-driven strategies and ongoing innovation and improvement.

Expressing enthusiasm about the new leadership dynamics, Mike Palotay, the group’s President, said, “This is a crucial time for our industry, filled with challenges and opportunities. With Patrick, Tamara and Kevin at the helm, we’re reinforcing our commitment to lead in cyber and professional lines, expand our market reach and enhance our product offerings. I am confident that with their guidance, CPLG will reach new heights of success and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and policyholders.”

By strengthening its leadership team with individuals of such caliber and expertise, CPLG is poised to navigate the complexities of the market, drive growth and deliver unparalleled value.

