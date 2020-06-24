Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tokio Marine HCC Joins IFC to Increase Lending by Up to $5 Billion in Emerging Markets

Tokio Marine HCC Joins IFC to Increase Lending by Up to $5 Billion in Emerging Markets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOUSTON, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC) today announced it has partnered with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, along with five other global insurance companies to participate in IFC’s Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program (MCPP), which is an innovative credit mobilization program designed to increase medium- and long-term lending by up to $5 billion to commercial banks and non-bank financial institutions in emerging markets.

“Tokio Marine HCC is proud to partner with IFC and participate in its MCPP, as its purpose aligns with our own values regarding corporate social responsibility and innovation within our industry. By contributing to the economic growth of small and medium enterprises in the world’s poorest countries, we are – in a very real way – able to leverage our expertise in underwriting specialty insurance to fight poverty,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

The MCPP centers around a new partnership model between development finance institutions and global insurance markets that provides customers with a source of longer-term loans than is generally provided by commercial banks by applying risk-bearing capacity and know-how of insurance companies like Tokio Marine HCC.

“We know the risks associated with political and economic instability, government interventions, and social and political discontent in emerging countries, and our international expertise in underwriting insurance designed to protect the financial losses arising out of credit and political risks lends itself well to a program like IFC’s MCPP,” explained Jerome Swinscoe, Chief Underwriting Officer of Tokio Marine HCC – Credit Group.

About Tokio Marine HCC
Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $32 billion as of March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

About IFC
IFC – a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group – is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Working in more than 100 countries, it uses capital, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2019, IFC invested more than $19 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information about IFC, please visit www.ifc.org.

Contact:  Jerome Swinscoe, Chief Underwriting Officer
  Tokio Marine HCC – Credit Group
  +44 (0)20 7648 1286

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.