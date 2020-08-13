Breaking News
Tokio Marine HCC Simplifies Indemnity Agreements Via Electronic Signature Technology

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tokio Marine HCC – Surety Group today announced it has simplified the process for indemnity agreements by leveraging DocuSign eSignature and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) technology to verify the identities of individual signers. This eliminates the need for notaries and physical paperwork, saving time and money for agents, brokers and their clients when executing Tokio Marine HCC – Surety Group indemnity agreements. An early adopter in the specialty insurance industry, Tokio Marine HCC – Surety Group has been employing technological advances in electronic signatures for more than ten years.

“Within our Surety Group, along with the entire Tokio Marine HCC organization, we are continuously seeking out new technologies – or in this case, advancements in existing technologies – to simplify processes and create efficiencies within our business. As a leader in our industry in terms of underwriting knowledge and expertise, focusing on innovation gives us another competitive advantage and benefits our customers,” said Adam S. Pessin, Tokio Marine HCC – Surety Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

DocuSign eSignature and the associated KBA technology digitally verifies the identities of each signing individual via a user-friendly platform and allows users to sign documents electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. In addition, agents, brokers and their clients can be confident that the platform is highly secure, using the leading data encryption technologies available to meet U.S., EU and global security standards.

About Tokio Marine HCC
Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $30 billion as of June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact: Adam S. Pessin, Chief Executive Officer
  Tokio Marine HCC – Surety Group
  310-242-4421

 

