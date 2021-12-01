Breaking News
Toll Brothers Announces Eloise at Grant Park is Coming Soon to Atlanta

Eloise at Grant Park by Toll Brothers will offer luxury stacked flats and townhomes with rooftop terraces overlooking Grant Park.

ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Eloise at Grant Park is coming soon to Atlanta. Eloise at Grant Park is an exclusive new community of 12 luxury townhomes and 18 stacked flats. The community is located less than half a mile from Grant Park, Atlanta’s oldest surviving park encompassing 131 acres and home to Zoo Atlanta and the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum. The eponymous Grant Park neighborhood, Atlanta’s largest historic district, dates back to the 1890’s and is on the National Register of Historic Places. 

 

The Stacks at Eloise at Grant Park will offer home buyers the choice of three open concept home designs. Available homes include 3-story, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath designs with a 1-car garage up to 1,280+ square feet; and a single-story, 1-bedroom, 1-bath home design that is 656+ square feet. Buyers are able to personalize their homes with a selection of specially curated designer finish packages to complement the outstanding included features. Stacks prices will start in the upper $200,000s.

 

The Townhomes at Eloise at Grant Park will feature three stories of luxury city living with fourth floor rooftop terraces, modern farmhouse styling, and scenic views on select home sites. The townhome designs range from 1,534 to 1,922+ square feet and feature 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Townhome prices will start in the low $500,000s.

 

Eloise at Grant Park is in an ideal location just steps from local shops, restaurants, the Atlanta BeltLine, and more.

 

“Within this exclusive enclave of luxury townhomes and stacked flats, buyers will find everything they are looking for in a luxury urban lifestyle,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta. “The homes, the views, and the location of Eloise at Grant Park will truly exceed expectations.”

 

For more information, call 855-229-5676, or visit our website at TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

 

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

 

 

