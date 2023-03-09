Move-in ready homes available in Wren Bay and Clear Pond communities

Toll Brothers South Carolina Toll Brothers announces last chance for home buyers wanting to live in its Clear Pond and Wren Bay communities in South Carolina.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to live in its Clear Pond and Wren Bay luxury home communities located in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area. The communities have a limited number of move-in ready and quick move-in homes available with an array of designer-appointed features.

Clear Pond is conveniently located in Myrtle Beach, offering one- and two-story home designs in a tucked-away neighborhood complete with Southern charm and the quality craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known. move-in ready homes are available in Clear Pond, the Madison South Transitional and the Austin South Classic. Both homes offer 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with designer-appointed features showcasing some of Toll Brothers’ most popular options.

Wren Bay, nestled in Murrells Inlet, offers residents charming architecture and a relaxed lifestyle with both beach town charm and modern conveniences. Wren Bay is located five miles from the Atlantic Ocean, three miles from the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, eight miles from Brookgreen Gardens, and just minutes from retail and grocery shopping. Community amenities are geared towards outdoor living and entertaining and include a pool, lake, and common space. One of the remaining homes in Wren Bay is the Wren Farmhouse, available for quick move-in this spring. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2-car garage, and 1,706 square feet of luxury living space.

“Toll Brothers sets the standard for quality and luxury in South Carolina with award-winning home designs and stunning communities in exclusive locations,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “We invite home buyers to explore our final homes at Wren Bay and Clear Pond, representing the last chance to buy a new home in these popular communities.”

Home prices at Clear Pond start in the low $300,000s and homes in Wren Bay start from the upper $300,000s. For more information and to schedule an appointment call 866-232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

