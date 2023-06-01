New luxury model homes feature stunning architectural and interior design

Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms Two new model homes are now open in Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of its model homes at Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms – Vista Collection, a new luxury home community in the Bethany neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. The two professionally decorated model homes, featuring the Springhill and Donovan home designs, are now open for tours. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and model homes located at 15721 NW Gooderham Street in Portland.

Located within the esteemed Beaverton School District and close to major area employers, Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms – Vista Collection offers two-story and three-story with daylight basement single-family home designs including 4 to 7 bedrooms and 3 to 6 baths and ranging from 2,787 to 4,405 square feet. Versatile home designs offer open floor plans, covered patios for year-round outdoor living, first-floor guest suites, home offices, and lofts. Homes are priced from $1 million.

Situated in the highly desirable Bethany area, the community is only 25 minutes to downtown Portland with easy access to Highway 26 and major employers in the area including Intel, Nike, and Columbia Sportswear. Homeowners will enjoy a convenient network of community trails that connect to the regional trail system and nearby parks. In addition, Forest Park, one of the largest urban forests in the U.S. with miles of hiking and biking paths, is a 10-minute drive and the Oregon Coast is just over an hour drive.

“We are excited to open our stunning new model homes at Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms, showcasing our luxury home designs with daylight basements and expansive outdoor living features in this incredible community,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Oregon. “Our professionally decorated Springhill model home features a sophisticated contemporary design, while our Donovan model home showcases a fresh, modern farmhouse design. Home buyers love the stunning interiors and impressive outdoor living, the picturesque community setting, and the highly desirable location close to major employers, excellent schools, and ample recreational opportunities.”

Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms – Vista Collection also offers a number of quick move-in homes with designer-appointed finishes and some of Toll Brothers most popular design options already included. Home buyers can tour the Tillamook Craftsman home design, a staged quick move-in home currently available for sale. Toll Brothers quick move-in homes allow homes buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home even sooner.

A quick move-in home is also available in Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms – Terra Collection. The three-story Brookings Contemporary offers 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, and is available for a fall 2023 delivery. The Terra Collection features homes with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 baths, and 1,950 to over 3,200 square feet of luxury living space. Homes in Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms – Terra Collection are priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms and Toll Brothers communities throughout Oregon, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Oregon.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

