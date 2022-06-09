Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking at its Chappaqua Crossing Carriages Community

Construction underway on first home sites and two model homes

Chappaqua Crossing Carriages by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers’ newest luxury home community, Chappaqua Crossing Carriages in Chappaqua, New York, is opening in fall 2022.

Chappaqua Crossing Carriages by Toll Brothers “With new floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options Toll Brothers is known for, Chappaqua Crossing Carriages will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of New Castle’s most desirable communities,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York.

Chappaqua, N.Y., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking at Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, a new luxury home community in the prestigious Chappaqua hamlet of the town of New Castle. Sales are anticipated to start this fall.

Located in the heart of Chappaqua, Toll Brothers Chappaqua Crossing Carriages will include 91 home sites, including newly designed carriage-style townhome designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from five exquisite home designs ranging from 2,503 to 2,906 square feet, featuring open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, home offices and rooftop terraces, 2-car garages, and a host of other outstanding features, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Land development has begun and construction teams have broken ground on the first collection of home sites, as well as the community’s two model homes, which will be professionally decorated and will debut this winter.

“With new floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options Toll Brothers is known for, Chappaqua Crossing Carriages will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of New Castle’s most desirable communities,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including The Westchester, and Palisades Center, Rockefeller State Park Preserve, Kingsland Point Park, as well as being just 30 miles from Manhattan, accessible by Metro-North Railroad’s Harlem Line. Children may attend public schools in the Chappaqua Central School District, ranked #3 Best School Districts in Westchester County by Niche.

Major highways including Routes 117, 120, and the Saw Mill River Parkway are easily accessible from Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, offering homeowners convenient access to New York City.

Chappaqua Crossing Carriages home buyers will also experience the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Danbury, Connecticut. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Westchester County area include Edge-on-Hudson, and Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, which will open in late 2022. Two new Toll Brothers communities in Long Island, Manhasset Crest, and Toll Brothers at Dix Hills, are also opening in late 2022.

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

Chappaqua Crossing Carriages by Toll Brothers

Chappaqua Crossing Carriages by Toll Brothers

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com