Toll Brothers Announces Heirloom Ridge Model Grand Opening Event on July 21 in Star, Idaho

New luxury community features stunning architectural and interior design

Toll Brothers Heirloom Ridge The four model homes at Heirloom Ridge by Toll Brothers in Star, Idaho are now open, showcasing the community’s stunning architectural and interior design.

STAR, Idaho, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE: TOL) the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of four professionally decorated model homes in its luxury Heirloom Ridge community in Star. The home builder is hosting a Model Grand Opening event that is open to the public on Thursday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring model home tours, light snacks, and beverages. Since opening for pre-sale last year, Heirloom Ridge has received tremendous interest from home buyers, with home prices starting in the low $500,000s.

The highly anticipated Brennan, Hensley, Olivia, and Reed model homes at Heirloom Ridge feature innovative architecture tastefully complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and contemporary design.

The architectural designs of the homes at Heirloom Ridge feature open concept floor plans ranging from 1,586 to 3,104 square feet with one- or two-stories and 2 to 6 bedrooms. Homeowners can enjoy picturesque views of the surrounding Boise foothills from expansive multi-slide glass doors and luxury outdoor living spaces on select plans. This luxury community features an outdoor community pool, playground, pickleball court, peaceful walking paths, and wide-open green spaces.

The central location provides residents with excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in nearby Eagle and Meridian, as well as ample recreational options including hiking, biking, boating, and golf. This community is also a short drive to downtown Boise and resort destinations McCall and Sun Valley.

Heirloom Ridge buyers can personalize their homes at the Toll Brothers Idaho Design Studio and choose from a wide array of finishes to create their dream home. Additionally, buyers can select a quick move-in home offering designer-appointed finishes.

“We are excited to welcome prospective buyers on July 21 to celebrate the grand opening of our stunning new model homes at Heirloom Ridge,” said Susan Stanley, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “These new model homes serve as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a distinctive Idaho retreat to call home in the heart of the Treasure Valley.”

The sales center and model homes for Heirloom Ridge are located at 8921 West Shumard Street in Star, Idaho. For more information call 208-780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

