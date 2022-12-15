55+ active-adult community is open for sale; five model homes available for tours

Toll Brothers Regency at Santa Rita Ranch Toll Brothers announces amenity center and clubhouse coming soon to Regency at Santa Rita Ranch, a luxury active-adult 55+ community in Liberty Hill, Texas.

Toll Brothers Regency at Santa Rita Ranch “We are looking forward to the spectacular new amenities and state-of-the-art clubhouse coming soon to Regency at Santa Rita Ranch,” said Brandon Cooper, Toll Brothers Division President in Austin.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced plans for its future amenity center at Regency at Santa Rita Ranch, a new 55+ active-adult luxury home community in Liberty Hill, Texas.

Regency at Santa Rita Ranch is located within the award-winning Santa Rita Ranch master-planned community. With convenient access to Austin and scenic Hill Country views, Toll Brothers Regency at Santa Rita Ranch is a premier destination for luxury living with world-class amenities for active lifestyles.

The beautiful Hill Country-inspired clubhouse will feature a sophisticated and comfortable design with a great room, game lounge, café area, and wine storage, plus an indoor/outdoor bar overlooking the event lawn and stage for live music. Outside, homeowners will enjoy a resort-style pool with cabanas, nine pickleball courts, bocce courts, an outdoor pavilion with fireplace, and nature trails.

Toll Brothers broke ground on the amenity center in June 2022 and construction is anticipated to conclude in 2023. The new community amenities will be exclusive to Regency at Santa Rita Ranch residents. Toll Brothers homeowners can also access the extensive master-plan amenities of Santa Rita Ranch, which include two pools, waterslides, a fitness facility, fishing lake, dog park, and more.

Priced from the mid-$300,000s, Regency at Santa Rita Ranch offers 15 home designs ranging from 1,599 to over 3,568 square feet with an array of flexible floor plan options for active adults. Farmhouse, Hill Country, Transitional, and Classic architecture is featured throughout the community.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located off Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Regency at Santa Rita Ranch is conveniently located near Highway 183, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment in Cedar Park, Georgetown, and Austin. A brand-new H-E-B grocery store and other convenient retail and dining options are just 4 miles from the community.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

The Toll Brothers “New Home New Year” Sales Event is going on now, offering home buyers limited-time incentives on select homes. Home buyers should speak to a Toll Brothers sales consultant for details. Toll Brothers has just released new home sites in the community, plus, move-in ready and quick move-in homes are available now. The Regency at Santa Rita Ranch sales center and five professionally designed model homes are open daily at 500 Sweetgrass Court in Liberty Hill, Texas. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, interested home buyers can call 833-405-8655 or visit RegencyatSantaRitaRanch.com.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Austin area include Toll Brothers at Santa Rita Ranch, Toll Brothers at Travisso, and Toll Brothers at Esperanza. Toll Brothers at Lakeside at Tessera will open in 2023.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers Regency at Santa Rita Ranch

