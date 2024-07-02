JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at RiversEdge , is coming soon to Jacksonville, Florida. This riverfront townhome community on the St. Johns River offers a rare opportunity for low-maintenance luxury living in the heart of the city. Construction is underway and the community is set to open for sale later this fall.

This exclusive Toll Brothers community will feature flexible floor plans and unrivaled options for personalization. The luxury townhomes offer 2 to 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2-car garages, rooftop terraces, and optional elevators. Pricing will start in the mid-$700,000s.

“Toll Brothers at RiversEdge will provide our homeowners with an unmatched lifestyle in Jacksonville, with each townhome featuring a sought-after rooftop terrace for seamless indoor/outdoor living and optional elevators for added convenience,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “We’re excited to bring these exceptional townhome designs to the market and offer home buyers the opportunity to live in this incredible location on the St. Johns River.”

The community’s prime location offers convenient access to the upcoming Southbank Riverwalk extension, providing residents with scenic walking paths and quick access to trending restaurants and shopping districts. In addition to the amenities within the community, residents will enjoy easy access to waterways, an abundance of parks, and biking and walking trails.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers communities in the North Florida area include Coastal Oaks at Nocatee, Toll Brothers at Shearwater, and Bartram Ranch. For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at RiversEdge, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

