Preserve at Marsh Creek in Chester County will offer new carriage-style townhomes exclusively for 55+ homeowners

Preserve at Marsh Creek – Carriage Collection by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announced the summer 2023 opening of a new luxury home collection for 55+ active adults, Preserve at Marsh Creek – Carriage Collection.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it will open a new collection of carriage-style townhomes for 55+ active adults at its Preserve at Marsh Creek master-planned community in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. The interest list is currently forming and the Preserve at Marsh Creek – Carriage Collection sales center is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

Located in picturesque Chester County, Preserve at Marsh Creek – Carriage Collection will include 105 new carriage-style townhomes. Home buyers will be able to choose from four exquisite home designs ranging from 1,949 to 2,244 square feet, each offering first-floor primary bedroom suites. The new homes will feature the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“As the leading luxury home builder for active adults, we are excited to offer more home choices for 55+ residents looking for an active lifestyle and low-maintenance living,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “The new carriage-style floor plans are designed for today’s home buyers, and we look forward to introducing them in this highly desirable community.”

Toll Brothers is also building the Preserve at Marsh Creek – Regency Collection in the master-planned community. This active-adult single-family home neighborhood is in its final phase, with home sites and quick move-in homes available from the mid-$500,000s. Home buyers in the Regency Collection can choose from eight home designs ranging from 1,726 to 2,579 square feet, featuring 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2-car garages.

Preserve at Marsh Creek is a master-planned community with exclusive clubhouse and resort-style amenities including an outdoor pool, fitness center and yoga room, recreational courts, community walking trails, and more.

Residents of Preserve at Marsh Creek will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Marsh Creek State Park, Eagle Village Shops, King of Prussia Mall and Town Center at King of Prussia, as well as Philadelphia’s sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Major highways including Routes 100 and 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are easily accessible from Preserve at Marsh Creek, offering homeowners convenient access to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art flagship Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Chester County area include Preserve at Kimberton Glen and West Chester Crossing.

For more information, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

