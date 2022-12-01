Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley “This quiet location coupled with access to established amenities creates the ideal blend of serenity and excitement near downtown Castle Rock,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President for Toll Brothers in Colorado.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it will be building a new community of luxury homes in Castle Rock, Colorado opening in the summer of 2023. Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley, a master-planned resort community south of downtown Castle Rock, will offer pristine, oversized, private home sites backing to wide open spaces. Many homes will feature magnificent valley views.

“This quiet location coupled with access to established amenities creates the ideal blend of serenity and excitement near downtown Castle Rock,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President for Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley will be the perfect place to enjoy the ideal Colorado lifestyle.”

Home buyers in Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley can select from four luxury home designs with flexible floor plans, options for 4-car garages, and exquisite personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Home prices are anticipated to start in the mid-$900,000s.

School-age children may attend outstanding Douglas County schools as well as a variety of private schools. The new community will have direct access to Interstate 25, downtown Castle Rock, Denver, and Colorado Springs. Within the community, the Pinnacle Recreation Center features a community clubhouse, fitness center, tot splash zone, and outdoor pool. Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley is surrounded by acres of open space, miles of trails, and features a sports park and a dog park.

To join the Toll Brothers VIP list to learn more about this new community or other Toll Brothers communities in Colorado, call 877-431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachment

Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com