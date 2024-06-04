New luxury townhome community in the heart of the Denver Tech Center offers detached, three-story home designs with modern architecture

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Heights at DTC, is coming soon to the intersection of South Joliet Street and Inverness Drive East in Centennial, Colorado. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is underway and sales will start in summer 2024.

Situated within the Denver Tech Center (DTC), Heights at DTC will feature detached, three-story townhome designs that boast open floor plans, intimate yards, and rooftop deck options. Home buyers will be able to personalize their new homes to fit their unique styles through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience. Homes will be priced from the low $800,000s and will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Heights at DTC will offer residents the best in luxury living in a highly desirable Centennial location,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs and unrivaled personalization options to this unique community.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to major employment centers and Interstate 25. The community is nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Centennial Airport, Park Meadows Mall, Denver Tech Center, as well as Denver’s sporting arenas and stadiums. Children will have the opportunity to attend schools in the highly acclaimed Cherry Creek School District.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch, Allison Ranch, Toll Brothers at Macanta, Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley, Montaine, and ParkVue on the Platte coming in the fall of 2024.

For more information, call (866) 999-6822 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

