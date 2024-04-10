SPRING CITY, Pa., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Riverstone Crossing, is coming soon to East Vincent Township in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Construction of the Toll Brothers Sales Center and model homes, located at 202 Polaris Drive in Spring City, Pennsylvania, is set to begin in the summer of 2024 and sales will start this fall.

Located just minutes from Phoenixville and Collegeville, Riverstone Crossing will include 33 Toll Brothers single-family homes in a private location with a beautiful tree-lined backdrop. Home buyers will be able to choose from three exquisite home designs ranging from 2,583 to over 3,029 square feet of luxury living space, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes include 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages, plus flex spaces for home offices, stunning indoor/outdoor living features, and the opportunity to personalize through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience. Home prices will start in the $700,000s.

“We are excited to offer prospective home buyers another beautiful Toll Brothers single-family home community to suit their luxury lifestyle in the Chester County area,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “The homes at Riverstone Crossing will offer open floor plans, flexible living spaces, and luxury features that are sure to impress.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features will also be available in Riverstone Crossing.

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations in Phoenixville, Collegeville, and King of Prussia, as well as Philadelphia’s sporting arenas and stadiums. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the Owen J. Roberts School District.

Major highways including Routes 422 and 23, Interstates 76 and 476, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are easily accessible from Riverstone Crossing, offering homeowners convenient access to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

For more information on Riverstone Crossing and Toll Brothers communities throughout Pennsylvania, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact – Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fd364b1-810e-489a-bdd8-eb6b03399a2e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecb84f74-a2ca-4a22-809c-0ee1e89ab09a

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)