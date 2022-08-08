Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Gilroy, Calif.

Sales will begin in fall 2022 at Canyon Estates, an intimate community of hilltop homes with stunning views

Toll Brothers Canyon Estates Toll Brothers announced its newest luxury home community, Canyon Estates, is coming soon to Gilroy, California.

Toll Brothers Canyon Estates “With view-oriented open floor plans crafted for today’s buyers and unrivaled serenity-centered design, Canyon Estates will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Gilroy’s most desirable areas,” said Todd Callahan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California.

GILROY, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of luxury single-family homes, Canyon Estates, is coming soon to Gilroy, California. Centrally located between Monterey Bay and San Jose, Canyon Estates will offer hilltop estate homes with stunning views. Sales are anticipated to begin in the fall of 2022.

Located in the heart of Santa Clara County, Canyon Estates will include 18 new single-family homes with valley and canyon vista views. Toll Brothers will offer a choice of two- and three-story luxury home designs with up to 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and 3- or 4-car garages. Situated on up to one-acre home sites, the homes will offer incredible outdoor living options featuring large backyards in a serene natural environment surrounded by oak, redwood, and sycamore trees.

“With view-oriented open floor plans crafted for today’s buyers and unrivaled serenity-centered design, Canyon Estates will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Gilroy’s most desirable areas,” said Todd Callahan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “We are excited to bring our collection of new home designs featuring gourmet kitchens and luxury outdoor living to this special community.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Eagle Ridge Golf Course. Located along the Santa Clara Valley Wine Trail, Canyon Estates is convenient to coastal areas such as Monterey and Santa Cruz, and provides easy access to major highways including U.S. Route 101, the Caltrain commuter rail line, and the San Jose International Airport. Children may attend schools in the highly regarded Gilroy Unified School District.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in Santa Clara County include 370 Aleso, Apex at Lawrence Station, Borello Ranch Estates, East Lawrence Station, and Parkside at Tarob Court.

For more information about Toll Brothers communities in California, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/California.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

Toll Brothers Canyon Estates

Toll Brothers Canyon Estates

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com