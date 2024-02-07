Hudson Pointe by Toll Brothers will offer expansive single-family home designs minutes from downtown Greenville

Hudson Pointe by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announced its newest luxury single-family home community, Hudson Pointe in Greenville, South Carolina, is coming soon.

Hudson Pointe by Toll Brothers “Our new Hudson Pointe community will provide residents with the perfect blend of style and comfort,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina.

Hudson Pointe by Toll Brothers Hudson Pointe will offer home buyers the rare opportunity to build a new construction Toll Brothers home within the well-established and highly desirable Greenville area.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Hudson Pointe , is coming soon to Greenville, South Carolina. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will offer 27 single-family homes featuring expansive indoor-to-outdoor living near Greenville’s vibrant downtown area. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2024.

Hudson Pointe will offer home buyers the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Greenville area. The community will feature four distinct home designs ranging from approximately 2,800 to 3,900+ square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 baths, 2- or 3-car garages, and a variety of exterior options. The site plan for the 27 homes in the community has been released, and home prices will begin in the upper $800,000s.

“Our new Hudson Pointe community will provide residents with the perfect blend of style and comfort,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “With expansive floor plans and unrivaled options for personalization, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Greenville.”

Located on Hudson Road and Pelham Road, this coming-soon community offers exceptional access to everyday conveniences and an abundance of dining and shopping options in downtown Greenville. The community is within the top-rated Greenville County School District and within walking distance of Prisma Health Platewood Medical Campus.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Toll Brothers interest list for Hudson Pointe is currently forming. For more information and to view the community site plan, call (866) 232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/South-Carolina .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 | [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f661d986-6a2a-4ae9-b21a-505a81668351

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0c04739-b2b2-4bb1-a6cf-de4c7c05635a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b57d989b-4d3a-4576-a7db-24b8b6e75a38

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)