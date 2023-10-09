Toll Brothers Canter Square Toll Brothers Canter Square community is coming soon to Manalapan, New Jersey, offering low-maintenance living, onsite resort-style amenities, and an all-new selection of open-concept luxury townhome designs.

FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s newest luxury home community, Canter Square, is coming soon to Manalapan in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is set to begin this fall and home sales will start in late 2023.

Located in coveted Manalapan, New Jersey, Canter Square will include 224 townhomes featuring an all-new selection of open-concept floor plans with optional finished lower levels. Home buyers will be able to choose from four exquisite Toll Brothers home designs ranging from 2,274 to 2,374+ square feet, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, and 1- to 2-car garages, each built with a commitment to outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value.

“Canter Square will offer residents the best in luxury townhome living in one of central New Jersey’s most desirable locations,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “We are excited to bring these new townhome designs to the area, along with unrivaled personalization options available at our national award-winning Design Studio. When combined with our signature Toll Brothers amenities, this luxury community offers a resort-style lifestyle for a wide variety of home buyers.”

Canter Square will offer low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided. A future state-of-the-art clubhouse is planned to open onsite in 2025, with two outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, gathering room, tot lot, and much more.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including the quaint downtowns of Freehold and Red Bank, the beautiful New Jersey beach towns, as well as numerous parks and golf courses within prestigious Monmouth County. Children will attend the acclaimed Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District and the Freehold Regional High School District, all within a 10-minute drive.

Major highways including Route 33, the New Jersey Turnpike, and Garden State Parkway are easily accessible from Canter Square, offering homeowners convenient access to all of the beaches along the New Jersey coast, as well as New York City and Philadelphia.

Toll Brothers home buyers in Canter Square will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in Monmouth County and the surrounding area include Regency at Manalapan, Regent Oaks at Freehold, Middletown Walk, Regency at Cranbury, and Meridian Walk at Princeton.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NewJersey.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

