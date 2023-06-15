Overlook at Brier Creek by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announced its newest luxury home community, Overlook at Brier Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced a new collection of 46 home sites is coming soon to the Brier Creek Country Club community located near Globe Road in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s new luxury home community, Overlook at Brier Creek, will open for sales in the summer of 2023.

Overlook at Brier Creek offers townhome-style condominiums with open, modern floor plans and ample storage space to meet the needs of every lifestyle. Select residences feature expansive, covered rooftop terraces with sweeping views of Brier Creek and downtown Raleigh. Residents will enjoy low-maintenance living and have the opportunity to take advantage of the resort-style amenities at Brier Creek Country Club, including a golf course, clubhouse, fitness center, and swimming pool. Proximity to major roadways and the airport makes travel easy, while dynamic downtown Raleigh features a wealth of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“With flexible floor plans designed with upscale features for today’s buyers, Overlook at Brier Creek will offer residents the best in luxury, low-maintenance living in one of Raleigh’s most desirable communities,” said David Kelly, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Carolina. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

Homes in Overlook at Brier Creek will be priced from the mid-$300,000s. For more information, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NorthCarolina.

