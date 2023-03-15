Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe will open for sale in late summer 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of luxury homes, Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe, is coming soon to the desirable West Ashley area of Charleston, South Carolina. Located just minutes from the heart of West Ashley and Downtown Charleston, Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe will include 101 home sites. The community will offer six attached single-family home designs ranging from 1,516 to over 1,987 square feet, each built with outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Construction of the sales center and model home will be underway soon, and sales will begin in the late summer of 2023.

“With floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options available, Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe will offer residents the best in luxury low-maintenance living in one of Charleston’s most desirable areas,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of attached home designs to this very special community.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including West Ashley Circle, Westwood Plaza, Folly Beach, West Ashley Greenway, several waterways, as well as a plethora of nearby golf courses, and more. Children will attend schools in the highly acclaimed Charleston County School District.

Major highways including 7, 17, 61, US 526, and Bees Ferry Road are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe, offering homeowners convenient access to Charleston, James Island, beaches, and more.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Charleston area include Carnes Crossroads, Forest Edge by Toll Brothers, Hawthorne Landing, Laurel Oaks, and Point Hope.

For more information and to register for the Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe VIP list, call (866) 232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

