FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated luxury new home community, Preserve at Folsom Ranch, is opening in the desirable Folsom area of Sacramento, California. The interest list is currently forming, and the community is scheduled to open for sale this Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Preserve at Folsom Ranch features two impressive collections of luxury single and two-story homes in the new Folsom Ranch master plan. The Heritage Trails Collection offers spacious floor plans ranging from 2,500 to 3,700+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. The Oak Trails Collection boasts two-story home designs ranging from 2,900 to 3,300+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. Home buyers at Preserve at Folsom Ranch can choose from a stunning array of personalization options, including multi-paneled stacking doors, primary suite decks, and indoor and outdoor fireplaces. Each collection is built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“We are thrilled to bring our highly anticipated Preserve at Folsom Ranch community to the Sacramento area,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. “This exclusive Toll Brothers new home community offers an ideal blend of luxury living and natural beauty, with two impressive collections of single- and two-story homes. We look forward to welcoming residents to this beautiful community and helping them create their dream home.”

Preserve at Folsom Ranch offers residents the perfect blend of natural beauty and urban convenience. Nestled amongst oak trees and scenic trails, this exclusive Toll Brothers new home community is located in the heart of Folsom, just minutes away from a variety of shopping, dining, entertainment options, and within the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. Residents can enjoy the tranquil surroundings of tree-lined open spaces, natural creeks and streams, and miles of meandering trails and bikeways right outside their doors. Homeowners can also take advantage of the city’s many amenities including the Folsom Historic Downtown District, Folsom Lake and State Park, CSUS Aquatic Center, Folsom Public Library, Folsom Lake College, Mercy Hospital, Folsom Sports Complex, and more.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Sacramento area include Regency at Folsom Ranch and Hidden Ridge.

For more information on Preserve at Folsom Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call 844-849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

