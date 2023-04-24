Seven Shores by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announced its newest luxury villa and single-family home community, Seven Shores in Naples, Florida, opening fall 2023.

NAPLES, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Seven Shores, is coming soon to Naples, Florida. Located just minutes from renowned Gulf Coast beaches and downtown Naples, Seven Shores will include 409 villa and single-family homes within four collections priced from the mid-$500,000s. The luxury home community will offer 18 new home designs ranging from 1,528 to 4,258 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Construction of the sales center and model home is underway, and sales will begin in fall 2023.

“With multiple floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options offered on-site, residents of Seven Shores will enjoy the best in luxury low-maintenance villa and single-family home living just minutes from unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment options in Naples,” said Alex Martin, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. “We are excited to bring another beautiful new home community to the ever-growing Collier County market.”

Robust resort-style amenities are planned for Seven Shores. Toll Brothers residents will have the opportunity to enjoy an expansive clubhouse with social room and lounge, a separate state-of-the-art fitness center building with group fitness area, a large resort-style swimming pool and spa, a yoga lawn with added greenspace and fire pit locations, a half basketball court, and tennis and pickleball courts.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including the Naples Botanical Gardens, Sugden Regional Park, Windstar on Naples Bay Country Club, and the many surrounding white sandy beaches in the Naples area. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Collier Country School District.

Major routes including US Highway 41, Interstate 75, and Collier Boulevard are easily accessible from Seven Shores, offering homeowners convenient access to Marco Island, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Sarasota, Florida’s east coast, and Orlando.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Southwest Florida area include Abaco Pointe, Azure at Hacienda Lakes, Waterview Landing at Babcock Ranch, Juniper Pointe, and an all-new active-adult community, Regency at Babcock Ranch, opening this summer.

For more information, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .



