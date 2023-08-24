Toll Brothers Anfield at Malvern Anfield at Malvern, a new luxury home community by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Malvern, Pennsylvania.

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest townhome community, Anfield at Malvern, is coming soon. Anfield at Malvern will be located near the intersection of Lapp Road and Old Morehall Road in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Construction is underway and the community of 280 luxury townhomes is expected to open for sale in the spring of 2024.

Conveniently located near Route 202, Anfield at Malvern is a master-planned community with three collections of luxury townhomes featuring a variety of home designs with basements included in all collections. The community will offer a peaceful and private setting with ample open space and meandering walking trails, making it the ideal backdrop for enjoying an array of onsite amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, tot lot, and a dog park. Home buyers will be able to choose from unique home designs ranging in size from 1,825 to 2,995 square feet, each built with Toll Brothers’ outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including downtown Malvern, The Grove Shopping Center, King of Prussia Mall, Town Center at King of Prussia, Valley Forge National Historic Park, as well as Philadelphia’s sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Great Valley School District.

In addition to its proximity to Route 202, Anfield at Malvern is close to other major commuting routes including the Pennsylvania Turnpike, offering homeowners convenient access to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

For more information on Anfield at Malvern and Toll Brothers communities throughout Pennsylvania, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

