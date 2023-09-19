Everly at Civita offers luxury townhomes located in a resort-style community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated luxury townhome community, Everly at Civita, is coming soon to the award-winning and highly sought-after Civita master plan in San Diego County. The interest list is currently forming, and the community is scheduled to open for sale in October 2023.

Located in the heart of Mission Valley, Everly at Civita will include 137 new luxury townhomes. Home buyers will be able to choose from four contemporary three-story home designs ranging from 1,458 to 2,301+ square feet with expansive decks off the main living area. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“Everly at Civita sets a new standard in luxury low-maintenance living, offering meticulously crafted floor plans tailored to meet the needs of today’s buyers,” said Bradley Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “We are thrilled to introduce our extraordinary collection of new home designs to this exceptional neighborhood. With an unparalleled range of on-site personalization options, residents will have the opportunity to create their dream home in one of San Diego’s most coveted communities.”

The Civita master plan resort-style amenities include a sparkling lagoon pool, lap pool, covered patios, outdoor barbeques, game room, state-of-the-art fitness club, spa, 14-acre park including outdoor amphitheater, splash pad, and picnic tables for residents to enjoy year-round.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Westfield Mission Valley, Fashion Valley Mall, and Westfield UTC. Students will attend the highly acclaimed San Diego Unified School District.

Everly at Civita is located minutes away from world class beaches and the Metropolitan Transit System Station offering homeowners convenient access to Downtown San Diego.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the San Diego area include Mira Vista. For more information, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

