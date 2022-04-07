Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Toll Brothers Announces New Waterview Landing Community Coming Soon to Babcock Ranch

Toll Brothers Announces New Waterview Landing Community Coming Soon to Babcock Ranch

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Waterview Landing by Toll Brothers

Waterview Landing by Toll Brothers in the Babcock Ranch master plan will offer buyers the ability to select design options to personalize their new home to fit their lifestyle.
Waterview Landing by Toll Brothers in the Babcock Ranch master plan will offer buyers the ability to select design options to personalize their new home to fit their lifestyle.

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of luxury single-family homes, Waterview Landing, is coming soon to Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town. 

Waterview Landing will feature an array of home designs ranging from 1,917 to 3,395 square feet. All homes will include well-designed kitchens, spacious living areas, primary bedroom suites, and smart home technology including keyless front entry locks, Wi-Fi thermostats, and Wi-Fi garage controls. 

Residents will enjoy a range of amenities within Babcock Ranch including: The Lakehouse, including a pool, clubhouse and playground; Jack Peeples Park, which features tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a full basketball court and a community field; and Founder’s Square, Babcock Ranch’s walkable downtown with shops, restaurants, outdoor recreation areas and a lakeside boardwalk and bandshell. Parks and trails, a lake for kayaking and canoeing, and the Lee Health Healthy Life Center encourage an active lifestyle.

Waterview Landing residents will also enjoy proximity to Crescent B Commons, the recently opened, Publix-anchored shopping center offering a mix of retailers, restaurants, healthcare providers, beauty salons and professional services. Schools serving the new neighborhood include Babcock Neighborhood School, East Elementary School, Punta Gorda Middle School, and Charlotte High School.

“We are excited to bring our luxury home designs to Babcock Ranch, a community that focuses on natural resources, conservation and well-being with ample green spaces and walking trails located throughout,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. “Waterview Landing will provide a unique opportunity for homeowners to live close to everything and yet still feel secluded in this ideal master-planned community.”

For more information, call 855-776-8655, or visit our website at TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.  

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com. 

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG) 

###

Attachment

  • Waterview Landing by Toll Brothers 
CONTACT: Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers
215-938-8169
ameck@tollbrothers.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.